Rockport UU Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St, Rockport. Festive, fun, and full of goodies.
Annisquam sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Annisquam Historical Society’s pre-holiday sale featuring copies of historic photographs, plus mugs and books featuring a variety of historic images taken from its collection. The Annisquam Historical Society is located at 7 Walnut St., Gloucester, between 32 and 36 Leonard St. For more information, email info@annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
Love Cape Ann auction
The second online Love Cape Ann Fundraising virtual auction is accepting bids now through Nov. 26. Bid on a fantastic assortment of restaurant cards, harbor tours, overnight stays on the water, art, and more. Register to bid at https://bit.ly/3CJOPSC. To check out items, visit https://cacc2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
Manchester open house
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Garden Club invites visitors to the free Holiday Open House at the historic Trask House, decked out in its period holiday glory. Open house hours are Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m., to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and continuing Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids of all ages may join in family fun at the Manchester Historical Museum Hall. To register, visit https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Dinner for seniors
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Manchester Masons invite all Manchester senior citizens to the Annual Holiday Turkey Dinner. This seasonal event is festive, free of charge and will be held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge starting at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and dinner. The first 80 Manchester senior citizens who call for a reservation will get to join in the feast. The Council on Aging van will be available for transportation to and from the Masonic Lodge. Call 978-526- 7500 by Dec. 2, for a reservation and to save a seat on the van.
Art sale for teachers
Author and education consultant Karen Gross creates multimedia work that acknowledges trauma through her “Don’t Erase Me” series and will be selling trauma supportive acrylics and prints on canvas through Dec. 15 to benefit the Virtual Teachers’ Lounge (virtualteacherslounge2021.com), a program that supports teachers. Among the works are her series, “Don’t Erase Me” — a Pop Art-inspired series using colorful rub erasers. Links to all works for sale may be found at www.facebook.com/karengrossedu and by searching “Don’t Erase Me” at https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/619829035709226
‘Nomadland’
ROCKPORT — The Noon Time Book Club at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at noon via Zoom will discuss “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder. The book explores how employers tap a new low-cost pool: older Americans. With Social Security coming up short, these invisible casualties of the Great Recession have taken to the road as a community of migrant “workampers”. An eye-opening tale of America’s dark underbelly. Available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print for pickup. Questions? Contact Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or 978-546-6934 and to register for Zoom link. Visit rockportlibrary.org, or call 978-546-6934.
Thanksgiving
ROCKPORT — A Community Thanksgiving Service will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. All are welcome
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Bootstraps
Beverly Bootstraps now offers its Back-to-School Backpack Program to Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School families on tight budgets. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling and advocacy, as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St. in Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Holiday Fund
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. are working together on the second annual Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, now underway toward bringing holiday gifts and cheer to the most economically vulnerable children in Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, and Rockport. Last year’s fund raised more than $110,000 which provided more than 400 local families with gift cards for 1,064 children. With so many struggling with lost wages, lack of childcare, and financial instability, the need in the community will be great. Donations may be made online at www.capeannkids.org.