Town Democrats
ROCKPORT — The next hybrid meeting of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee will occur on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. in the Peggy Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library and via Zoom. Zoom link will be available on the morning of the meeting at https://rockportdems.org/.
Soup and Study
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts Soup and Study on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community. More information is available by contacting the church at(978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com.
Coffee with cops
The Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit will open its office doors at 67 Middle St. to community members Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have coffee and conversation with members of the unit. Fresh coffee and pastries will be on hand so residents and business owners can enjoy a cup of joe while conversing with officers. Anyone with questions may contact Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, monthly mystery ride — bring your appetite for fun and treats to a mystery destination on the North Shore. Pick-up starts at 12 p.m./ return by 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500.