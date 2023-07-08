Cemetery tours
As part of the Gloucester 400+ celebration, two cemetery tours are being offered. On Sunday, July 9, at 10 a.m., Sandy Barry will the tour “A Travel Through Time” at First Parish Burial Ground, introducing 17th century locals such as Gloucester’s first midwife, veteran Col. Joseph Foster, and Mrs. Sarah Burnham. Hear stories of shipwrecks, tombs, and memento mori headstones in this 1644 cemetery. Please make a reservation via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-gloucester-cemetery-tour-series-a-travel-through-time-tickets-664499695477. At 11 a.m., Kathy and Richard Clark will lead “Tragedy During the Victorian Era” at Clark’s Cemetery and tell of tragedies that struck the populace during the Victorian period, as well as the military history of those interred, focusing on the War of 1812 and the Civil War. For reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-gloucester-cemetery-tour-series-tragedy-during-the-victorian-era-tickets-664671609677. Parking is on the grass field of the Oval Playground, 92 Centennial Ave. Rain date is Saturday, July 15. Please note neither cemetery is wheelchair accessible{em}.
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester announces the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series beginning on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m., with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All eight concerts in the series will be held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” , Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 7 p.m., in July and 6:30 p.m. in August, except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday. The 400+ series will also feature the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 6 with the three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” — Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans.
At Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., offers free programs to public in July. Parking fees are $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 other states. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-0546-2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Saturdays, July 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10 to 11 a.m., Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. A century ago, granite was king and the Rockport Granite Company quarried it. Meet in parking area and learn all about it. Heavy rain cancels.
Saturday, July 8, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration. Discover the great diversity of life at the rocky shore and its tide zones. All ages, meet at Visitor Center. Heavy rain cancels.
Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Plein-air Painting for Youth. Paint and draw “in the open air” as light changes the landscape. Meet at Visitor Center. For ages 7 to 15. Bring supplies. Space is limited to 15. Rain cancels. Co-Sponsored by Friends of Halibut Point State Park.
Sunday, July 16, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics morning walks. Watch for various species in the field’s, woodland’s and at water’s edges. Learn about bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. All ages, meet at parking area.
Saturday, July 22, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky and Stargazing. Meet at Visitor Center. For all ages. The Gloucester Area Astronomy Club brings powerful telescopes to view the universe. Flashlight and insect repellent. a must. Rain or clouds cancels.
For information about these any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov..
Experimental show
ROCKPORT — The Experimental Group of the Rockport Art Association & Museum is showing its 21st group exhibition at the museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, through July 9. Works on view range in medium to include paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m
Farmers Market coupons
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Gloucester Council on Aging, will distribute Farmers Market coupons to Gloucester older adults at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 12, on first-come-first-served at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Individuals must be 60 or older, and meet the income eligibility guidelines of Household of (1), $2,248 or (2) $3,041 per month. The coupons, worth $50 for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, are accepted at the Magnolia Farmers Market on Sunday mornings and Marshall Farm Stand, 144 Concord St. For more information or additional participating markets, call 978-281-1750.
SeniorCare cruise
SeniorCare’s Sunset Cruise Fundraiser, an evening cruise aboard Cape Ann Whale Watch’s Hurricane II, returns Thursday, July 20. The evening includes a light dinner, dancing and entertainment with DJ Scottie Mac, and raffles. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by contacting SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or online at www.seniorcareinc.org. Sponsor opportunities are available.
Matter of Balance
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, presents the free workshop “A Matter of Balance” through Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. More info: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance-june-august-2023/.
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Fair by the Sea
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Manchester will be holding a Fair by the Sea with a rummage sale and its famous jewelry table during the Festival by the Sea in August. Along with its sale, the church is offering the opportunity for vintage vendors to purchase table space. Please email office.fpchurch@gmail.com if you are interested. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Festival by the Sea offers an opportunity for all to come and enjoy Manchester-by-the-Sea and church members are excited to offer this contribution.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s July and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is “busting out all over” with great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Old Sloop Fair
ROCKPORT — The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., is hosting its annual Old Sloop Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 at 12 School St., Rockport. Vendors include fine-art photography, hand-painted glass, sea glass art and jewelry, other hand-made jewelry, resin crafts, and hand-sewn items. For a complete list of vendors, visit oldsloop.org Children’s activities and games include face painting. There will be a cookout lunch of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. The sanctuary will be open to visitors. For more information visit oldsloop.org, email info@oldsloopfair.org or call 978-546-6638
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Monday afternoons Sit & Knit Circle, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Work on your knitting and needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation. Drop in.
Monday, July 10, Job 2 p.m., Job Search Help -- With Join Edward Lawrence on Zoom. Gauge your job search mastery in “The World’s Hardest Job Search Quiz.” Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday, July 10, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — in the air-conditioned Brenner Room/ Children under 9 must be with a caregiver. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, July 10, 4:30 p.m., Modern Drama Discussion Group — in the Trustees Room, join a meeting of the Modern Drama Discussion group to discuss Zoo Story by Edward Albee and Ah, Wilderness by Eugene O’Neill!
Monday, July 10, 5 p.m., Crystals with the Tarot Collective -- with Leeza Masia us on Monday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. in the Brenner Room for a workshop all about crystals. Leeza has an exciting & colorful collection of crystals that she is happy to share about with you. She will go in depth focusing on metaphysical properties of the stones, including how to cleanse or charge a stone, along with what chakra they may correspond with, geological facts, & the ways some stones have been used through ancient times. Join the fun & come rock out with us! Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, July 10, 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12, 7. to 8:30 p.m.,-- English Conversation Group — on Zoom. Requires basic English and currently residing in Massachusetts can register. To register, email literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, cribbage, backgammon, board games and more. Join the play or bring a friend.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann opens July 22 at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place of a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote “Captains Courageous” here, and Henry Wordsworth penned “The Wreck of the Hesperus?” The tours — July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive’s 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after” is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who’ll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708.