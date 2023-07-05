Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Old Sloop Fair
ROCKPORT — The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., is hosting its annual Old Sloop Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 at 12 School St., Rockport. Vendors include fine-art photography, hand-painted glass, sea glass art and jewelry, other hand-made jewelry, resin crafts, and hand-sewn items. For a complete list of vendors, visit oldsloop.org Children’s activities and games include face painting. There will be a cookout lunch of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. The sanctuary will be open to visitors. For more information visit oldsloop.org, email info@oldsloopfair.org or call 978-546-6638.
Experimental show
ROCKPORT — The Experimental Group of the Rockport Art Association & Museum is showing its 21st group exhibition at the museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, through July 9. Works on view range in medium to include paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 5 and 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Monday afternoons Sit & Knit Circle, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Work on your knitting and needlecraft project while enjoying lively conversation. Drop in.
Monday, July 10, Job 2 p.m., Job Search Help — With Join Edward Lawrence on Zoom. Gauge your job search mastery in “The World’s Hardest Job Search Quiz.” Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday, July 10, 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Wednesday, July 12, 7. to 8:30 p.m., English Conversation Group — on Zoom. Requires basic English and those currently residing in Massachusetts can register. To register, email literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Monday, July 10, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — in the air-conditioned Brenner Room/ Children under 9 must be with a caregiver. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, July 10, 4:30 p.m., Modern Drama Discussion Group — in the Trustees Room, join a meeting of the Modern Drama Discussion group to discuss Zoo Story by Edward Albee and Ah, Wilderness by Eugene O’Neill!
Monday, July 10, 5 p.m., Crystals with the Tarot Collective — with Leeza Masia us on Monday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. in the Brenner Room for a workshop all about crystals. Leeza has an exciting & colorful collection of crystals that she is happy to share about with you. She will go in depth focusing on metaphysical properties of the stones, including how to cleanse or charge a stone, along with what chakra they may correspond with, geological facts, & the ways some stones have been used through ancient times. Join the fun & come rock out with us! Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, cribbage, backgammon, board games and more. Join the play or bring a friend.
Exchange opens
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning, creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann opens July 22 at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.