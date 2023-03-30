Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Artists’ gardens
MANCHESTER — The Seaside Garden Club has rescheduled the presentation of “Gardens of New England Artists” with Jana Milbocker to Tuesday, April 4, from 7 for 7:30 p.m. at the Manchester Community Center. This program is free to the public. An experienced lecturer and author, Milbocker combines horticulture, design, and travel tips to educate, inspire and delight, and visits gardens in the U.S. and abroad, sharing her trips through her books, photos and blog. She published “The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast” in 2018, “The Garden Tourist’s New England” in 2020, and “The Garden Tourist’s Florida” in 2021. For more information, visit https://seasidegardenclub.wordpress.com/
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Friday, April 7, trip to the Christmas Tree Shops — Senior van pickup starts 10 a.m., returns 12:30 p.m. Register as noted
Wednesday, April 12, shopping and dining trip to MarketStreet Mall in Lynnfield — Senior van pickup starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Friday, April 14, trip to the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall — Senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Register as noted
Wednesday, April 19, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers — casual Italian American restaurant. Senior van pickup around 11 a.m.Register as noted. Register as noted.
Friday, April 21, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Register as noted
Tuesday, April 25, noon, April Lunch of the Month — at the Congregational Chapel , catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $10 per person open to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations required by April 20. Transportation available. Please call the Council on Aging Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, April 26 Monthly Mystery Ride — senior van pick-up begins at noon, return by 2 p.m. Please call the C.O.A. office at (978) 526-7500 for more information or to book a reservation.
Friday, April 28, trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art — at Phillips Academy in Andover. Lunch at Grassfields, a steak & seafood restaurant. Museum is free; lunch on your own. Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Low-number plates
The Cape Ann Community Foundation will hold its Low Number License Plate Auction this year from April 10 to 16 on its website, lovecapeann.com. The money raised from the auction supports the foundation’s annual grant-giving to local groups. This year the numbers on the block, all under 100, are: 2, 4, 8, 10, 49, 51, 54, 55, 59, 66, 78, 79, 82, 87, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95 and 96. Starting Friday, March 31, the foundation invites Cape Ann non-profit and community organizations to submit a grant application. Deadline to apply is May 1. For grant guidelines, applications, to make a donation, and for more information, visit https://lovecapeann.com.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Breakfast Fundraiser
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org.
Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale through March 31. in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted. NOTE: The DPW Garage Project is underway and the construction site will be unavailable for the scheduled rain barrel pickup. Consequently, the pickup location will be the upper parking lot at the Transfer Station on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the last session of West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church’s Lenten Series, on the latest scholarly findings on Mary Magdalene, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 to $30 for the series is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided.The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Cursillo Ultreya
ESSEX — The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting its next Ultreya Potluck on Friday, March 31, at St. John the Baptist Church, 52 Main St. in Essex. Pot luck starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. All are welcome and need not to have made a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more info please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com