Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesday, July 19, An afternoon at Salem Willows -- Ocean views, ice cream, popcorn, arcades! Hop on the CATA bus at Memorial Park at 10:30 am or meet us there! Cost $4.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, cribbage, backgammon, board games and more. Join the play or
Second Wednesday each month, 9:30 a.m., Men’s social — Hot Coffee, delicious donuts and great company
Second Wednesday of each month, 10:30 a.m., Hearing Wellness Group — July’s theme is Hearing and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m., Senior Charlie Cards — Reduced fare MBTA Charlie Cards good for 8 years! Mary Ann Nay, Deputy Director Senator Tarr’s office hosts Charlie Card session. Make an appointment, bring your state-issued ID or passport.
Thursday, July 20, 1 p.m.:, Free Monthly Movie at the COA — “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks as a grump whose world is changed by an unlikely friendship with new neighbors. Bring a friend.
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m., COA Fitness Programs — Balance in motion — $5 donation requested.
Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., , Groove fitness video — get your dancing shoes on and join this fun dance class! Video, no instructor.
4EverFab concert
The 4EverFab concert at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand was postponed due to inclement weather, and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank and is traditionally the best attended concert of the summer season. Concert Director David Benjamin advises the audience to arrive early for good parking and seating. For more information, call 978-281-2286.
Dementia Friendly Walk
A Dementia Friendly Walk at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex, is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. This walk is a safe and inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Led by a trained guide from the Essex County Greenbelt, the walk will be tailored to participants’ abilities and includes seating opportunities along the way. No registration necessary. Walks are weather dependent and may be cancelled due to rain. More information is available by contacting Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Read to Jackson the Black Lab — Sign up for 15 minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, July 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cut Flower Field Trip -- Visit Holly’s cutting garden, home to the flowers you can buy at the library to support the Friends of the Library.
Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders. Registration required.
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.