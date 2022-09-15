Swimmers’ Stories
Literary Cape Ann presents boundary-breaking swimmers Lynne Cox and Patricia Hanlon sharing tales of their inspiring swims on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The event is free, with no tickets or registration required, but seating is limited, so be an early bird and don’t miss a minute of how these two women have leveraged their drive, aspirations and athleticism. Actor Peter Berkrot will dramatically interpret excerpts from their books, Cox’s latest, “Swimming to Antarctica,” and Hanlon’s “Swimming to the Top of the Tide,” among others. Questions? Call 978-546-7391.
HAWC breakfast
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast
Spirit medium
Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., has brought back world-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, and the public is invited to attend his readings on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring one picture (per ticket) of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, or in advance at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna 978-729-2571.