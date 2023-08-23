Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Games People Play, 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, board game time. Laid-back afternoon for adults. Name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Babies and Books, 10 a.m. Thursdays, introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room.
Harvard Law School Legal Services Center On Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
We Craft!, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Free Play for ages 0 to 5, 10 a.m. on Mondays, with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
LEGOs and Crafting, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays, in the air-conditioned Brenner Room with the library’s LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Preschoolers’ Storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Essex Regional Social Worker Open Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with Jessie Palm, Social Worker, in the Trustees Room. All welcome to seek support, information or resource referrals in a confidential setting. No appointment necessary.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee, 2 p.m. on Tuesday, in Brenner Room.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4:15 p.m., Kids’ Summer Film Fun — in the Brenner Room, American fantasy comedy film based on a Roald Dahl book about a young girl who discovers her own special power. No registration required, just show up and enjoy.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m. Virtual Author Talk: Deke Moulton & “Don’t Wait for your Monster” — a Zoom discussion celebrates Moulton’s debut book, a middle grade book about two vampire brothers who must set aside their differences to solve a series of murders. Q&A follows. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Zero Waste Kids: Birthdays, Lunches, etc, — with Sarah Robertson-Barnes on Zoom. Make children’s birthday parties and school lunches eco-friendly, low waste, more sustainable. All ages welcome! Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday, Aug. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Notable Fiction Book Club — monthly in the Brenner Room, now discussing “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Copies available at circulation desk in the weeks before the meeting. For more info, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 28, 3 to 4:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m., practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Youth Group — in the Trustees Room. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., ESOL Intermediate Reading and Discussion Class— on Zoom. Eeach week, we will read aloud a news article or short story, review new vocabulary, discuss content. Current Massachusetts residency required. Email: literacyservices@bpl.org or call: 617-859-2446 to register.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2 to 3:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m., first meeting of virtual Rainbow Book Club— an LGBTQIA book club for teens 13-18! Cohosted on Zoom by MA libraries to generate discussion. This month, “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas. Register for Zom linke at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Windhover Gala Benefit
ROCKPORT — Attend the annual gala benefit at Rockport’s Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 247 Granite Ave. (Route 127), which, on Aug. 23, will deliver food, music, and dance. The fundraiser helps support the community of artists and healers who make Windhover their summer home. Enjoy bluegrass and folk music, wander the rustic grounds, gather at picnic tables, choose from a variety of wines, cocktails, beers. Eat three course dinner under the tent and take in performance excerpts by New York’s modern Alison Cook Beatty ensemble. American Songbook music and jazz are your summer soundtrack for a perfect evening. The $125 ticket, available at https://windhover.org/ goes to support not just Windhover, but local arts and artists.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Monthly Mystery Ride — work up an appetite, hop on the van and head for a good time at a surprise destination on the North Shore; Pick up starts noon, return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 25, trip to Trader Joe’s — and Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, trip to The Old Manse in Concord — 1770 home of patriot minister William Emerson, a National Historic Landmark, and center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above
Friday, Sept. 1, trip to Salem Willows — Chop Suey sandwiches, ice cream at Hobbs. Popcorn, taffy, Clam Shack, arcade. The van will start picking up seniors at 11:00 a.m. Return is expected around 2:00 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, learn all about pizza from South Shore Bar Pizza — Sample pizza at free event at the Congregational Chapel. 11:30 am. Transportation available. Register as above.
At Sawyer Free Library
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., sails on through summer with activities for all on board. Unless noted, events will take place at the Main Street library location. For more information and to register where required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 to 9 p.m., Author Talk with Cassandra Clare— Mega best selling author of fantasy fiction discusses new work, ‘The Last Hours series: Chain of Thorns.’ This is a virtual event. Registration required. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers— Kids plant, water, weed, maintain and harvest a garden with Backyard Growers in this series of Thursday morning events. Meet at Library’s raised garden bed, by 88 Middle St.). Registration required. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon,, Gloucester Literary Tour — All welcome to learn more about Gloucester’s literary history of Gloucester. SFL Meeting Room, 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo — How do colleges select their freshmen? n this conversation, Jeff Selingo shares his expert knowledge. A virtual event. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., CODA Screening — the award-winning film, CODA, will be screened at 21 Main Street library. Free and open to all. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Teen Summer Reading Contest — Students entering grades 6 to 12 track their summer reading through form on the Library’s website to qualify for weekly prizes.
Open Play for ages 0-2 with caregiver, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.