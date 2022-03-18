Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Gloucester vax clinic
The Gloucester Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Holocaust symposium
Ninth through 12th graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, now through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at . For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. LappinFoundation.org
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, running through April 8, on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern” is a special exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection of mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann. The 22 artists include Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons, plus recent acquisitions by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org. The show closes April 6.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Rehearsals start Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ipswich High School Band Room, with all three directors conducting, supported by local businesses and individuals. Please help if you can. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com..
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, offers this slate of events in March. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tech Tuesday, March 22, 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drop-in weekly and recieve help with a mini-lesson on a typical technology and assistance with tech issues. Bring your device, passwords, and an SFL Tech Librarian will help you. No registration.
Thursday, March 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Author Talk — with Wayne Soini discussing his new book on Edward Hopper and Jo Nivison, “Ed and Jo.” Gloucester 400+ is selling copies to support Gloucester 400+. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to noon, Duckie Soap-Making Workshop for Children — Kids, with adult supervision, join Kulina Folk Art Creative to make their own duckie soapy creation using safe glycerin-based soap adding colors, glitter and scents. Ages 5 and older; kids under 10 must be with caregiver. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Easy Yoga, Stretch, and Meditation with Janet Green Garrison — Weather permitting, in library amphitheater. Wear comfortable, warm clothes; bring yoga props. If inclement weather, via Zoom. Registration required for Zoom link; email mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, March 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Forgotten Women — Local historians Wayne Soini and Lise Breen discuss Nancy Hanks Lincoln, mother of President Abraham Lincoln and the remarkable stories of three women enslaved on Cape Ann. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555
Monday, March 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Curbside Crafts for Kids! — Art materials provided for adult supervision at home, enjoy! Register required for each child. Questions? Email jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Journalism for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/. Deadline to apply is April 1.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.