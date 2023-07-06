Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place of a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote “Captains Courageous” here, and Henry Wordsworth penned “The Wreck of the Hesperus?” The tours — July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive’s 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after” is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who’ll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708.