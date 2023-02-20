Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Black-Jewish alliance
The community is invited to a free virtual discussion of the film, “Shared Legacies,” about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Bishop Robert G. Brown, Rabbi Richard Perlman and Boston Branch of the NAACP President Tanisha M. Sullivanwill discuss the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation that are revisited and revived in this film. Jeremy Burton, executive director of JCRC Greater Boston, will moderate the discussion. The link to view the film will be sent out before the program to everyone who registers. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. Contact jane@lappinfoundation.org for more information.
Cursillo Ultreya
The Cape Ann Cursillo community is hosting its next Ultreya Friday, March 3, at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, 52 Main St. in Essex. There will be potluck at 6 p.m., followed by the Ultreya at 7 p.m., All are welcome and need not have made a cursillo encounter before. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Group meets monthly at the library. Book copies available at the front desk for reading a month prior. February we will read and discuss “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.
Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian Carol Bender.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Examine racism through contemporary and classic books. Copies available at the front desk for advance reading.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Curious Creatures — in the Children’s Room during February break . An informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon— new date for action packed screening of animated super hero sequel in the children’s room. A ages 8+. Visit website for more information. .
Mondays, Feb. 27 — April 10, at 3:30 p.m., Families and children ages 3.5 to 6 — share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. A seven week series, of F.E.E.D. —Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities. Visit: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Storytelling workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story — the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Zoom workshops are scheduled for Feb. 22 and and March 8, both from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, begins Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, a Holy Day of Abstinence and Fasting. Ashes will be distributed during Masses at 8 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport; noon at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester; and 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays from Feb. 24 to March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will offer “Ashes to Go” in the parking lot from 8 to 9 a.m. fon Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, for anyone who wants to receive, on their way to work. Worship service at 6 p.m.