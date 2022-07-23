Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following events. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help for Students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. to noon, Snakes of the World with Rick Roth — Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team visits the outdoor amphitheater. Hold or just admire and learn about snakes. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Thursday, July 28, 10 to 1 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the library all summer with Backyard Growers in this series of five Thursday morning events. Learn about gardening and share books and stories while exploring the process of growing. The raised garden beds are outside of the children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Thursday, July 28, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading — with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, experiments and discoveries. Grades 1-5. Registration required at: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505
Saturday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. to noon, Outdoor concert — at Masconomo Park in Manchester. With musical groups Ants on a Log and Bee Parks & the Hornets. If rain, moves to Manchester Memorial Elementary School. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5551.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 10 and 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, July 29, trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers— Van pickup starts about 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 5, trip to Bear Skin Neck— Stroll beautiful Rockport, check out the shops, art, water views, seafood. Senior Van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. / return around 2 p.m.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Halibut Point State Park and co-sponsor Friends of Halibut Point State Park invite friends and families to a grand re-opening “Evening by the Sea” celebration at the park on Gott Avenue. The event features an open house at the newly renovated Visitor Center, with new displays on the Granite Quarrying Industry, World War II building, tower, and military’s radar-research use, and the site’s natural heritage. Enjoy music by local Rockport band The Headlands. Food and ice cream available for purchase. No alcohol permitted. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The entrance path to the quarry and Visitor Center is now Americans with Disabilities Act compliant for universal access. Rain or shine; heavy rain cancels. Questions? Visit: halibutpointstatepark@mass.gov.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.