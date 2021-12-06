Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Dinner for seniors
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Manchester Masons invite all Manchester senior citizens to the Annual Holiday Turkey Dinner. This seasonal event is festive, free of charge and will be held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge starting at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and dinner. The first 80 Manchester senior citizens who call for a reservation will get to join in the feast. The Council on Aging van will be available for transportation to and from the Masonic Lodge. Call 978-526- 7500 by Dec. 2, for a reservation and to save a seat on the van.
Dungeons & Dragons
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the Dungeons & Dragons Club will hold its monthly meeting, also available via Zoom, in the Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Already an avid player? Then this is the club for you. Role playing and storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery is what D&D is all about, where make-believe is driven by imagination in a structured format. Must be at least 10 years old and masks are a must for the in-person game. Questions? Call 978-546-6934, to register, visit https://rockportlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons/
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Holiday Fund
Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. are working together on the second annual Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, now underway toward bringing holiday gifts and cheer to the most economically vulnerable children in Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester, and Rockport. Last year’s fund raised more than $110,000 which provided more than 400 local families with gift cards for 1,064 children. With so many struggling with lost wages, lack of childcare, and financial instability, the need in the community will be great. Donations may be made online at www.capeannkids.org.