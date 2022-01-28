Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Frame up to fit out
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they’re up to. Programs are free and ongoing. Dates are Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31.Times and formats to be determined. Links and passcodes will be available on the shipyard’s website, https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/.
Maritime lectures
Maritime Gloucester welcomes you to join local historian Justin Demetri and special guest shipwright Harold Burnham for this winter’s lecture series. Offered both in person and on Zoom, tickets are now available at https://www.maritimegloucester.org. Dates are Feb. 8, Gloucester subchasers; Feb. 15, Gloucester steamboats; Feb. 22, Gloucester tugs and ferries; March 1, Gloucester historic fishing. Free for members; $10 each for nonmembers. These Zoom talks and videos are available by a generous grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, https://massculturalcouncil.org/.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Seeking singers
The North Shore’s Cantemus Chamber Chorus is seeking singers for its spring concert, Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth,” on May 1. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Winter will perform with the Paul Winter Consort in this “celebration of the whole Earth as sacred space,” Auditions are being scheduled now for Feb. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1), Topsfield. More information is available at https://www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/ or by emailing info@cantemus.org.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have been played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community’s collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center’s future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Preschool screening
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Manchester Essex Regional School District will hold a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year-olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education, and/or who wish to be considered as PEER Pals for the 2022-2023 school year. Only children who attend the screening will be eligible to be considered as a Peer Pal. Please call the Student Services Office at 978-525-6060 to schedule the screening at Manchester Memorial Elementary School.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
For Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield on Friday, Jan. 28. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for one or all trips, call the Council on Aging. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta amd omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 6 p.m., through Feb. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Zoo, museum passes
Sawyer Free Library card holders qualify for up to six free passes to Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. To reserve library passes to the zoos as well as Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, and Sargent House Museum, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.