Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents concerts every Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The schedule is July 23, Down by the Sea; July 30, Westward Ho; Aug. 6, Up, Up & Away; Aug. 13, Broadway / Movie Medleys; Aug. 20, A Haunted Bandstand; and Aug. 27, the Band Played On.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.