Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land walking trails await you nearby, all free. Mary Ellen Kelly from Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level. Free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway.
Also, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’ Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room.
Wednesday, July 27, 1 to 2 p.m. Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup— A caregiver-and-child group in the children’s room or on Zoom. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, July 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Board and Card Games at the Library— For ages 9+ in Brenner Room for board and card games. Bring a game or choose one: chess, SkipBo, Slamwich and more.
Wednesday, July 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m. , History Book Club — A monthly Zoom meeting discussing game changing maritime inventions, from sails to oars, coal, oil, paddle wheelers, steam engines, warships, submarines, aircraft carriers and more. Read suitable book to share.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Makers Markets
A Summer Makers Markets will be held in conjunction with Culture Splash Thursday at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on Aug. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. Each features over 20 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann offering nature- and coastal-inspired handmade jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more, all for sale. Admission is free. There is limited street parking, but a free water shuttle from/to downtown/Rocky Neck will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CATA Bus on Demand service, is $2 per person per trip. Ocean Alliance crew will share whale research, marine conservation work, and more. Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck will be on hand with live music from local artists.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant ., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver.. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin , Essex. If it rains, check e library’s Facebook page for story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.