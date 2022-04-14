Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event
Empty Bowl Dinner
The Open Door’s Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 drive-through event will be held Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester. For Pay-What-You-can tickets for the event visit FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowl. For the Empty Bowl online auction, visit biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Each ticket-holder for the event will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup prepared by a local restaurant, bread, a cookie, and a bottle of water. Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids and Mobile Market programs. Also, please note: Second Glance, which supports the Open Door through sales of first-rate second-hand treasures, needs donations of vintage clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, kitchenware, art, furniture, linens, and knickknacks from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s for its Seaside Vintage Market, June 22 to 25, at Second Glance, 2 Pond Road. Donation appointments can be made at FOODPANTRY.org/booknow. Same-day appointments are available.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is hosting these events this April. All Zoom events require registration to receive link; visit www.manchesterpl.org/events, or the the library, 15 Union St.
Now through Friday, April 15, The Peeple’s Choice — Teens may bring in Peeps dioramas to be viewed in the Teen Room as the Gallery of Peeps through April 30. Visitors may vote for the The Peeple’s Choice Awards. For contest rules and entry forms, visit www.manchesterpl.org
Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. — Library closes early for carpet cleaning.
Monday, April 18, — closed for Patriots Day holiday.
Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Library re-opens — resumes hours after carpet cleaning
Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m., Maine Audubon Society presents “State of Loons”— join Nick Lund from the Maine Audubon Society in an online presentation on the Common Loon, an iconic denizen of the state of Maine. Learn its physiology and habits as an underwater hunter. threats faced and how the Maine Audubon has worked for more than 35 years to protect them. Registration required for Zoom link.
April 26, at 6:30 p.m., The History of Black Communities in Maine— join Bob Greene, the 2021 recipient of the Maine History Society’s Neal Allen Award for his online presentation Maine’s Black history which goes back some 12 years before the Pilgrims landed, and their legacy as builders, farmers, fishermen, ship captains, educators, and more. Registration required for Zoom link.
Tuesday, April 12, 5 to 6 p.m., Diversity Group discusses Langston Hughes— “The Big Sea: Autobiography of Langston Hughes”and “The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes” Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required for Zoom link.
Tuesday, May 10, 5 to 6 p.m., Diversity Group discusses “The Souls of White Folk,”— discuss the works of by W.E.B DuBois. Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required for Zoom link.
Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m., Children’s Room Story Special— Stories and Songs for a “BLUE PLANET” with Diane Edgecomb on the library lawn. Interactive story and song celebration of nature and the simple things. If rain, will meet at the Manchester Community Center, and registration will be required.
Monday, April 25, at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., Read with Gus —Join Deb Kaneb and Gus, a certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, to build reading confidence by providing a safe, nonjudgmental space to practice. For more information and to register for 15-minute appointment, please visit the library website.
Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m, Equity and Diversity Book Group at Masconomo Park — Families and children ages 4 to 8 share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library children’s librarian Carol Bender. For information and to register, email Banks at FEEDinME.123@gmail.com or Bender at cbender@manchesterpl.org.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
At Hammond Castle
The Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is hosting spring events and also will be open for guided and self-guided tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Easter Sunday, when only self-guided tours will be offered. Register for all events listed here at www.hammondcastle.org. For general admission, visit www.hammondcastle.org/product-category/general-admission/ For more information, call 978-283-2080
April 20, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Knights & Ladies Day: History of Hammond Heraldry — an educational and hands-on introduction, this hour-long program is geared towards 7–11 year-olds, in the Great Hall, where their imaginations can run wild. Tickets are $10, adults/$15 children. Adult supervision required.
April 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids’ Free Day at Castle — Kids are treated like royalty as we lower the drawbridge and roll out the red carpet to magical medieval castle.
April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Opening celebration — ribbon-cutting ceremony and daylong celebration of castle’s 47th consecutive year, free to the public for self-guided tours requiring advance registration.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)? One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, swing through spring with quite a line-up activities. Take a look and see what sounds right for you. For all questions, call the library at 978=325-5500 or visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Otherwise, contact as individually noted.
Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa features music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages.
Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends at the Sawyer Free Library. For more details, go to: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music and movement. Questions? contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tech Tuesday at SFL — Drop-in weekly tech help with time for assistance with individual issues. Bring your device and passwords. No registration. Questions? Contact jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Make It: Muppet Edition for Middle Schoolers — Kids in grades 4 to 8 design and create Muppet puppet. Registration required. Questions? contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann — a deep dive into book discussion over dinner at the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. April’s book is “There, There” by Tommy Orange. Copies at the Main Desk or download eBook from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at sawerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, April 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cape Ann Symphony Family Concert and Reading –Musical adaptation of Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton. Great for families and kids. No registration needed. Questions? Contact jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, April 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candy Bar Trivia Night for Middle Schoolers — kids grades 4-8 hit the buzzer for candy bars on this TRIVIA night at the Library. Registration required. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group — monthly group discusses titles with big ideas and global challenges. Virtual discussion of: The Future is History by Masha Gessen, follows four Russian citizens through to the reemergence of the old Soviet regime. Check out book at library. Registration required for Zoom Link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., GloCon22 — free for all ages event celebrating comics and graphic novels, as art, literature, and pop culture! For fans, young and old, with a jam-packed day of special guests, workshops, live programs, games, photo ops, food trucks. Costumes encouraged! Registration required for workshops. Questions? Contact jsantomauro@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.