‘View From Above’
ROCKPORT — Sheffield Chamber Players return to Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport to present “A View From Above” featuring a world premiere string quartet by American composer Kevin Day alongside works by Joseph Haydn and Lexington-based composer Christine Southworth. The concert is on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 student/senior at at windhover.org.
Cribbage
Cribbage nights return to the Magnolia Library Center. Play takes place Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs held up through the winter, but necessary, permanent structural restorationhas begun. American Steeple of Salem is repairing the towers and replace the roof. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Treasurer needed
The Gloucester High School Alumni Scholarship Fund’s treasurer of close to 30 years is resigning from this volunteer position. If you are an organized graduate of Gloucester High School with experience in record keeping, accounting, tech skills, and enjoy helping deserving students, you are who the fund needs. Please contact GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund Chairperson Janet Linsky Lemnah at w8_watcher@hotmail.com or call 978-317-6059.
Gloucester elections
The Gloucester election for mayor, City Council, and School Committee will be held Nov. 7. There will be a preliminary election to winnow the slate to two candidates for mayor and for each ward. On the Gloucester preliminary ballot on Sept. 19 are:
Candidates for Mayor: Tracy J. O’Neil, Mary Ellen Rose, Francisco A. Sclafani, and incumbent Gregory P. Verga. Candidates for City Council Ward 2: Dylan C. Benson, Daniel J. Epstein, Barrett S. Pett, and Donald W. Tgettis. Candidates for City Council Ward 3: Marjorie J. Grace, Jason Michael Hakes, and Joseph R. Orlando.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann is scheduling individual interviews with preliminary candidates to be covered by local media including Studio 1623 and the Gloucester Daily Times.
At Sawyer Free
This month is packed with programming and events at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary 21 Main Street location and at other venues throughout Gloucester, as well as online virtual events. Unless otherwise noted, registrations and questions should be directed to: sawyerfreelibrary.org, or by calling 978-325-5500.
Open Play for ages 0-2 with caregiver, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 15, 3 to 4 p.m., Author Talk with Taylor Tyng –- new middle grade novel, ‘Clara Poole and the Long Way Round.’ Make your own balloons and listen to the author reading from his fun novel. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Let’s Build Together— a fun LEGO-filled community event at 20 Main St., across rom library’s temporary location. Build with a certified LEGO master from LEGO Discovery Center, check out the LEGO model replica of the 2025 Sawyer Free Library, have fun creating with LEGOs along with face painting, music, and more! Free for all ages.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m., 125th Anniversary of the War of 1898 — with local author, Wayne Soini. Rare published rare logbook of the schooner Gloucester. Hear one man’s tale. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Adam Alter— NY Times bestselling author Adam Alter discusses his new book ‘Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most.’ On Zoom. Register for link at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Friday, Sept. 22, 11 to 11:45 a.m., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson — Stories, singing, dancing and playing music at 21 Main St. location. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Arthur N. Ryan Book Collection Sale — Three-day book sale at 2 Dale Ave. location. Proceeds benefit new library. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8 to 9 p.m., Author Talk with Amor Towles – NY Times bestselling author discusses his work, including including Rules of Civility, Gentleman in Moscow and The Lincoln Highway. On Zoom. Register for link at:
Thursday, Sept. 28, 3 to 4 p.m., Storytelling Improv with local author E.A. Neeves –- Learn about writing and editing and publishing. hear E.A. Neeves read sections of her YA mystery ‘After You Vanished.’ Registration required at: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Sept. 29, 3 to 4:30 p.m., 2025 Sawyer Free Library Groundbreaking – marks the beginning of the library’s renovation, modernization, and expansion. Remarks, ceremonial groundbreaking, refreshments, music and more at 2 Dale Ave. All welcome. Questions? www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Gloucester Literary Tour — Learn more about the literary history of Gloucester. SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? Contact: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m., SFL Device Advice –- one-on-one appointments with Library staff to assist with tech questions. Call 978-325-5500 for appointment.
SFL Home Delivery - Can’t get to the library? Let the library come to you! let the library come to you, with free home delivery to residents of all ages with special needs, illness, or disability. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is in Harvey Park every Saturday through Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
Blood drives
Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., Gloucester, and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in the church’s Parish Hall on Monday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register for an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Drive contact is the Rev. Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820 or frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library’s has a full schedule to take you through the rest of the summer.: Library summer hours are: closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. Please find its programs on the website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Tour de Greenbelt
ESSEX — Registration for the Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation on Sept. 16 at www.ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Registration is open through Sept. 10 for this annual event to benefit Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile Gravel Grinder option. Venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and live music under the big tent at Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Happy as a Clam 5K
ESSEX — The 2023 Happy as a Clam 5k Race, Walk & Fun Dashes is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to runners and walkers of all ages who want to support Essex Elementary School and all the enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well. Race day registration available. Details at www.essex5k.org.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the Senior Center.
Games with Gil, 1 p.m. Wednesdays . Try your hand at board games and you’ll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Arts & Crafts, 1 p.m., Tuesdays.
Computer and tech help with Curt, 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays . Assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required.
Hearing Wellness, 10:30 am., Second Wednesdays of the month, — meets as a group with new focus each month.
Balance in motion, 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Groove Fitness Video, 9:30 a.m., Mondays. Get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Monthly Book Club, 1 p.m., last Tuesday of each month. Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned. New members welcome.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.