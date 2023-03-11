Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event{/em}.
At Old Sloop
ROCKPORT — Award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey will bring his all-star band from Portland, Maine, to perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series Saturday, March 11. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. at 7:30pm. Composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Cosgrove will open the show. His performances have been described as “electric and exhilarating”, and his music as “stunning”and “compelling and powerful.” Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $50 for families.
‘Annisquam,’ the play
Gloucester Stage presents “Annisquam,” on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. This dark-comic-tragedy deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of some professional help himself. Authored by Rockport Psychologist Lawrence Hennessy, and billed as a “Dark Psychological Night of Theater” it will be performed at The Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549? _ g a=2.238 185792. 1527674470.1675511962-523842585.1675511962, or through the box office. Call 978-281-4433.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate their 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6 to 10 p.m. Ticket price is $50. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921.
At Rockport library
Monday, March 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting -- Kids under nine with caregiver unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, March 13, 5 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons; Adult Group -- in the Trustees Room for an ongoing game of fantasy role-playing using HeroicD6 rules. Just drop by and bring your imagination!
Monday, March 13, 7 p.m. Ireland Travelogue -- Loaded with exciting pictures, videos, and historical information, Dana Zaiser’s presentation will focus on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” trip to Ireland. Free but registration is required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 14, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime -- for preschoolers with caregiver with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesday, March 14,{sup} {/sup} at 2 p.m. ‘Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee’ This week in the Brenner Room watch a 1944 noir/mystery film with Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews.
Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m., Rockport Movie Discussion Group-- on Zoom. See films in advance for free by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., The Beatles; Their History in an Hour -- a treasure chest of memorable songs and an uncanny ability to chart fresh musical directions. Performance and interviews trace their journey from Liverpool to legendary. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 15, 9:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Virtual Networking for 50 & Older Job Seekers -- group meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month via Zoom. For unemployed or underemployed seeking a new career/re-entering the job market Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, Play to Learn Playgroup — caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays from 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 to 6 p.m., ‘Dungeons & Dragons; Youth Group’ -- in the Trustees Room. imaginine how a fantasy adventurer might react to a challenge. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m., Meditation for Inner Peace on Zoom - with Bruce Faithwick. Ffinding peace by living in the moment with simple time tested meditation technique. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, March 16, 3:30 p.m., ‘Rescue Readers ‘ with Cape Ann Animal Aid -- Help shelter animals waiting for forever homes to socialize and acclimate to human voices. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for 15 minute time slot.
Fridays at 10 a.m., Musical Mornings With Miss Kristy -- in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0-5 with caregiver followed by 30 minutes of play. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m, ‘Games People Play’ — Board Game Time for adults in the Trustees Room: checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game you can bring or access at the library. Just drop in!
Breakfast Fundraiser
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Please join us for a wicked good time!
Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale through March 31. in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Singing lessons
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Chorus will offer three weeks of free singing lessons at 7 p.m. every Wednesday through March 22, at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, for men who love to sing. The course will be taught by Danvers Middle School music educator Billy Carleton. Registration is recommended, and all materials are free. Ability to read music is not required. For more information please call 866-462-7664, or email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to $20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church Lenten Series, on the latest scholarship on Mary Magdalene from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 16, 23 and 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 to $30 for the series is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided.The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Vocal resonance
Dawn Pratson, founder and member of the a cappella group ‘LEVEN, is sponsoring “Osteophonie,” a workshop in vocal resonance, on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers, and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation with international educator, musician and composer, Françoise Lombard. Osteophonie, or the Art of Listening, develops listening skills by using the voice, based on the natural laws of vocal resonance. Cost is $55; $50 for seniors and students. To register, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926 or dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
100 Who Care
100 Who Care Cape Ann, a nonprofit organization, will host its next meeting Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in person at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. The philanthropic women in 100 Who Care Cape Ann commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity. Since its founding in 2019, the group has raised more $158,000 to support local charitable organizations — such as Maritime Gloucester, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation. Nominees will be announced soon. More information may be found at 100whocarecapeann.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.\.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Photos sought
ROCKPORT — Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? The Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2024 photo calendar as a fundraiser this year and is requesting amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its contest. The winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. The contest runs through March 20. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
{h3 class=”p1”}Shakespeare auditions{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023 at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
At Essex library
ESSEX – March is fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes -- for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolersl, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org.
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., Sheryl Faye channels Ruth Bader Ginsburg-- as a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours. All welcome, no registration
Thursday March 23, 7 p.m., 3rd fl., History of the Essex Railroads -- Rockport resident Alan MacMillan’s illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, including model trains, artifacts of railroading, & even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/events
Monday March 13, 7 p.m., Ireland Travelogue-- with Dana Zaiser on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” breathtaking trip to Ireland. Erin go Bragh! Register for Zoom link at essexpl.org/events
March 20, 7 p.m., the evolution of the American kitchen -- From the colonial period to the present, on Zoom with Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle. For Zoom link, visit: essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., College Essay Writing Workshop-- on the 3nd floor, with Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, sharing helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, brainstorm. Register at: https://www.tcsprep.com/
Monday, March 20, 10 a.m., Community Book Group-- Up for discussion: ‘No One Ever Asked’ by Katie Ganshert. Books available at circulation desk. All welcome.
Saturdays March 4, 18, 25, at 10 a.m., Art Adventures program -- Miss Julie leads the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration is required at: earlychildhoodpartners.com
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Monday, March 13, 1:00 to 2 p.m., Range and The Sports Gene: Author Talk with David Epstein -New York Times bestselling author David Epstein discusses his book. On Zoom, for link, register at :sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 7 p.m., A Literary St. Patrick’s Day Party - Irish Author Robert McMaster discusses his book,’ Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery’ at SFL @ 21 Main St.. with music and refreshments. No Registration. just drop in.
Friday, March 17, 2 to 5 p.m., March Crafts To Go --Fun and festive March crafts to bring home and make with your child. Pick up starts at 2 p.m. at Children’s Services at SFL, 21 Main St. . Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Celebrity Chef author talk-- with Jernard A. Wells on Zoom discussing his latest cookbook, ‘Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours’. Register for Zoom link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Tuesday, March 28, 7 to 8 p.m., The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk — NYTimes bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff shares the details of her new book, ‘Code Name Sapphire,’ on Zoom. For Zoom link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.
Friday, March 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Inside The ‘Whalemobile’ — Young Scientists register for a 30-minute time slot to go inside Nile—a life-sized inflatable humpback, to learn how whales and humans are similar and different.For 2nd – 8th graders a6 at Gloucester City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium. 9 Dale Ave. Registration required. Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Manchester seniors MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, March 15, 2 p.m., The Magic of Ireland at Crowell Chapel — a Big Smile Entertainment concert of traditional Irish music: ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs.
Wednesday March 22, lunch trip to Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University — American art of the 1960s and 1970s and more. Lunch at Chateau Restaurant. Pick up starts 10 a.m. Museum is free; lunch is on your own.
Friday, March 24, Trip to Trader Joe and Walmart — also, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx. Pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 29, trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand — Produce at reasonable prices from the best vendors. Pick up starts at 11 a.m.
Jewish Women’s History Month
March is Jewish Women’s History Month, acknowledging the many contributions Jewish women have made to all fields of human endeavor. Join Lappin Foundation in celebrating Carole King on Tuesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m.on Zoom! “Edutainer” Ellen Katz will lead an entertaining and educational exploration of King’s life, highlighting her contributions to the music world. The program is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, please contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Blood Drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Friday, March 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., in the church’s Parish Hall at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St, Gloucester. To make an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The contact for the drive is the Rev. Jim Achadinha, 978-281-4820 or frjim@ccgronline.com
Write Your Own Obit
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., Gloucester, is offering a Lenten workshop on writing your own obituary, to be held March 25 from 9 to 11 am. Join us in some thoughtful writing exercises to contemplate your life and consider what you’d like to be remembered for. Workshop will be facilitated by Interim Priest Lise Hildebrandt and author Elizabeth de Veer. To register, email marge@stjohnsgloucester.org or call the church office at 978-283-1708. Suggested donation $5 — $10. Parking at 33 Washington St.