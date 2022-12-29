Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Children’s Library opens Dec. 30
On Friday, Dec. 30, The Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center welcomes one and all to the opening of “The Little Lending Library for Children.” An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage, 9 Vulcan St., and the grand opening starts at 3 p.m.
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya
The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting their next Ultreya on Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. There will be a potluck at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya follows. All are invited welcome and need not have been on a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more information please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.
Manchester seniors MNACHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 6, Shopping trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza — in Danvers. Senior Van pickup starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan, 11, lunch at the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester — Senior van pickup starts at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, trip to The Farmland in Wakefield — family-run supermarket with Italian specialties. Senior van pickup starts at 11 a,m. return by 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, trip to Sunnyside Bowladrome in Danvers — enjoy candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Senior van pickup starts at 11:00 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers — Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m.JANUARY
Tuesday, Jan. 24. lunch of the month — chicken pot pie with all the trimmings, 12 noon at the Congregational Chapel. catered by Henry’s, $10 per person to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 19. Transportation available.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, monthly mystery ride — Bring your appetite as the van heads for an undisclosed destination and a yummy treat. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, trip to Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester — explore the region’s rish cultural and artistic history in this exquisite boutique museum. in the heart of Gloucester’s historic district. Admission is $12. Face coverings encouraged.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look back at influential leaders and a peek at what may lie ahead. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The series runs Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom on Dec. 13, Part 1: The Influencers: David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin; Jan. 10 — Part 2: The Influencers: Meanchem Begin, Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, and Benjamin Netanyahu; and March 14 — What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years? You are welcome to attend any number of sessions. The series is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet sale
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Environmental scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1, 2023, to apply.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Five Circles Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com..
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.