Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender
Shakespeare auditions
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Blood drives
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled:
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, and Friday, March 17, both from 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The Rev. Jim Achadinha may be contacted with questions a t978-281-4820, or frjim@ccgronline.com.
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m., Curious Creatures — in the Children’s Room during February break . An informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon— new date for action packed screening of animated super hero sequel in the children’s room. A ages 8+. Visit website for more information. .
Mondays, Feb. 27 — April 10, at 3:30 p.m., Families and children ages 3.5 to 6 — share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. A seven week series, of F.E.E.D. —Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities. Visit: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Storytelling workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story — the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Workshop is March 8, from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Economic Forum
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
Pancake breakfast
Pigeon Cove Circle will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 6 Breakwater Ave. Choose from plain, blueberry, and buckwheat pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee, and tea. Adults $10, kids, $5; 50/50 Cash Raffle. Bake sale table including Nisu. All proceeds benefit the circle’s building fund.
‘39 World’s Fair
Join Lappin Foundation and Gregg Philipson on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for an exploration of the 1939 New York World’s Fair from a social, political and Jewish perspective as the world was on the brink of World War II. Learn fascinating facts about what was designed to be the greatest industrial and cultural exposition of the century. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, email jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Portrait writing
In visual arts, great portraits do more than record a likeness; they tell us about their subjects. This three-session workshop will explore techniques for creating a written portrait: a piece of writing about a real person that moves beyond description and biography to get at something deeper about the subject. Led by Adam Tessier, the workshop meets the Sundays of March 5, 12 and 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. Suggested donation is $60. Register at https://givebutter.com/674nEa.