GHS ‘73 reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023 at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Health care
Single-payer health care will be the focus of a presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Executive Director Stephanie Nakajima of Mass-Care will be the speaker. The former director of communications at Healthcare-NOW, the national single-payer umbrella organization, she brings seven years of experience organizing for Medicare for All at the national level. Medicare, the single-payer health care movement, and local action will be her focus. This presentation will be sponsored by the Gloucester Democratic City Committee, continuing its work towards economic, racial, social, and environmental justice and fairness. All are welcome. Food will be served, cash bar. GloucesterDemocrats.org.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Storytelling workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story — the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Workshop is March 8, from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Economic Forum
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
At Essex library
ESSEX – March is fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolersl, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Thursday, March 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., Sheryl Faye channels Ruth Bader Ginsburg— as a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours. All welcome, no registration
Thursday March 23, 7 p.m., 3rd floor, History of the Essex Railroads — Rockport resident Alan MacMillan’s illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, including model trains, artifacts of railroading, & even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/events
Monday March 13, 7 p.m., Ireland Travelogue— with Dana Zaiser on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” breathtaking trip to Ireland. Erin go Bragh! Register for Zoom link at essexpl.org/events
March 20, 7 p.m., the evolution of the American kitchen — From the colonial period to the present, on Zoom with Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle. For Zoom link, visit: essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., College Essay Writing Workshop— on the 3nd floor, with Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, sharing helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, brainstorm. Register at: https://www.tcsprep.com/
Monday, March 20, 10 a.m., Community Book Group— Up for discussion: ‘No One Ever Asked’ by Katie Ganshert. Books available at circulation desk. All welcome.
Saturdays March 4, 18, 25, at 10 a.m., Art Adventures program — Miss Julie leads the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration is required at: earlychildhoodpartners.com
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Monday, March 13, 1:00 to 2 p.m., Range and The Sports Gene: Author Talk with David Epstein -New York Times bestselling author David Epstein discusses his book. On Zoom, for link, register at :sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 7 p.m., A Literary St. Patrick’s Day Party - Irish Author Robert McMaster discusses his book,’ Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery’ at SFL @ 21 Main St.. with music and refreshments. No Registration. just drop in.
Friday, March 17, 2 to 5 p.m., March Crafts To Go —Fun and festive March crafts to bring home and make with your child. Pick up starts at 2 p.m. at Children’s Services at SFL, 21 Main St. . Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Celebrity Chef author talk— with Jernard A. Wells on Zoom discussing his latest cookbook, ‘Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours’. Register for Zoom link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Tuesday, March 28, 7 to 8 p.m., The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk — NYTimes bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff shares the details of her new book, ‘Code Name Sapphire,’ on Zoom. For Zoom link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.
Friday, March 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Inside The ‘Whalemobile’ — Young Scientists register for a 30-minute time slot to go inside Nile—a life-sized inflatable humpback, to learn how whales and humans are similar and different.For 2nd – 8th graders a6 at Gloucester City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium. 9 Dale Ave. Registration required. Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.