Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, lunch at the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester — Senior van pickup starts at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, trip to The Farmland in Wakefield — family-run supermarket with Italian specialties. Senior van pickup starts at 11 a,m. return by 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, trip to Sunnyside Bowladrome in Danvers — enjoy candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Senior van pickup starts at 11:00 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers — Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m.JANUARY
Tuesday, Jan. 24. lunch of the month — chicken pot pie with all the trimmings, 12 noon at the Congregational Chapel. catered by Henry's, $10 per person to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 19. Transportation available.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, monthly mystery ride — Bring your appetite as the van heads for an undisclosed destination and a yummy treat. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, trip to Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester — explore the region’s rish cultural and artistic history in this exquisite boutique museum. in the heart of Gloucester's historic district. Admission is $12. Face coverings encouraged.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Library gets the New Year off to great start with great programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Rockport Public Library is located at: 17 School St., Rockport. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Play to Learn Playgroup – Stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. ( Note: new time).
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:45 p.m., monthly Pet Loss Grief Support Group — Comfort, support, and understanding to move forward, with Marla Andrews of Humane Hearts, LLC. In-person only, no registration. Must be in library by 6:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m., Meditation on Zoom — workshop with John Bednarik, to begin the New Year with a fresh start. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m., Musical Morning with Miss Kristy — in the Brenner Room. Singing, dancing, ukulele and more for ages 0-5 with caregivers, followed by 30 minutes of play in the library children's room. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org.
Saturdays, 'We Craft!' 10 a.m. — craft materials provided at the craft table in the Children's Room No registration.
Saturdays, 'Ask an Organizer,' 11 a.m. — in the Brenner Room for a kids and caregivers program or at 3 p.m. for an adults, With home organizer Danielle Nichols (Oasis Organizing Solutions).