Manship’s Firefly Fiesta
Summer nights belong to summer lights with a new event brought to you by Manship Artists Residency, Gloucester. Thr event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted and because it is a residency, you will receive the address when you make advance registration, which is required online at ManshipArtists.org.
July 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, Firefly Family Fun — “The Whats, Where and Whys of Fireflies” with firefly specialist, Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant at Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning, creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Clothes Closet
The Saint Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open every Saturday EXCEPT the first Saturday of the month; hours are 9 a.m.to noon in the basement of St. Ann's Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. New and gently used clothing and footwear is available in all sizes for men, women, and children. All is provided free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500. Please note: the July 25 Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck's Point requires a paid reservation by July 20.
Wednesday, July 5, trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody — Breakfast or lunch menus, great comfort food. Senior van pickup 11 a.m.
Friday, July 7, trip to Ocean State job Lots — Everything is a fraction of typical price at this Danvers landmark retail establishment. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, July 14, trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham — market, deli, ice cream shoppe landmark in Waltham — Senior van pick up starts 10:30 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday July 21, lunch at The Village Restaurant in Essex — award-winning fresh seafood and more. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 22, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
At Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., offers free programs to public in July. Parking fees are $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 other states. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-0546-2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Saturdays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 10 to 11 a.m., Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. A century ago, granite was king and the Rockport Granite Company quarried it. Meet in parking area and learn all about it. Heavy rain cancels.
Saturday, July 8, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration. Discover the great diversity of life at the rocky shore and its tide zones. All ages, meet at Visitor Center. Heavy rain cancels.
Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Plein-air Painting for Youth. Paint and draw "in the open air" as light changes the landscape. Meet at Visitor Center. For ages 7 to 15. Bring supplies. Space is limited to 15. Rain cancels. Co-Sponsored by Friends of Halibut Point State Park.
Sunday, July 16, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics morning walks. Watch for various species in the field’s, woodland’s and at water’s edges. Learn about bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. All ages, meet at parking area.
Saturday, July 22, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky and Stargazing. Meet at Visitor Center. For all ages. The Gloucester Area Astronomy Club brings powerful telescopes to view the universe. Flashlight and insect repellent. a must. Rain or clouds cancels.
For information about these any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children's room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children's Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.