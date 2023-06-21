Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Manship’s Firefly Fiesta
Summer nights belong to summer lights with three new events brought to you at nearby locations by Manship Artists Residency, 9 Leverett St., Gloucester. All events are free, but donations are gratefully accepted and advance registration is required online at ManshipArtists.org.
June 29, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Manship Firefly Fiesta — second annual Firefly Fiesta at the Manship Artists Residency Family-friendly opportunity to learn native habitats and the magical, summer lights with whom we share this nights. With firefly specialist Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant.
July 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, Firefly Family Fun — “The Whats, Where and Whys of Fireflies” with firefly specialist, Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant at Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann has opened at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place of a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote “Captains Courageous” here, and Henry Wordsworth penned “The Wreck of the Hesperus?” The tours — June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive’s 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after” is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who’ll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cribbage
- A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
- Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave. in Rockport, is offering a full schedule of programs this June. All programs are free to the public. Parking fee is $5 for Massachusetts license plate and $20 other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-546-.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov. Any other questions about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
Saturday, June 24, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration — Meet at visitor’s center, see the great diversity of life at the rocky shore. Explore tide pool zones and learn how their ecology works. Heavy rain cancels. All ages.
Saturday, June 24, Sketching to See , 1 to 3 p.m. — Meet at Visitor Center. Capture the beauty of Halibut Point on paper! with Jess Yurwitz from Slow River Studio for a beginner sketching lesson in the Park. Supplies included.. Advance Registration required at: https://www.slowriverstudio.com/events. Space limited. Rain cancels. Ages 8+.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.