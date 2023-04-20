Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
‘The Color of Light’
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes Heather Atwood on Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 pm in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, as she presents stories of Cape Ann artists and their contribution to the vibrant artistic tradition of the region in a series of narrated videos. In collaboration with Cape Ann Cinema, Atwood’s videos will be projected upon a large screen inside the darkened Meetinghouse. By sharing the stories of artists who have worked here, Atwood demonstrates how significant the Cape Ann artistic tradition has been, and continues today. Atwood, well know locally for her food writing, is a producer for 1623 Studios local cable TV station and co-hosts “Cape Ann Today.” For tickets, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
Blood drives
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting blood drives on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall,at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Israeli songs
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. It has surpassed its goal of $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry, and plans use money raised beyond the goal to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.