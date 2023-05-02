Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Chorus changes venue
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this spring. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, May 3, trip to see the Essex County Needlecraft Guild 50th Anniversary Needlecraft Exhibit at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return by around 1p.m. FREE.! For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, May 10, lunch trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Then head over to Dollar Tree! Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, lunch trip to The Maple Street Bistro, a student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. Entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert: $15 per person. Van pickup starts 10:15 a.m. for 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11, as noted above.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.