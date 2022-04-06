Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled for April 14 through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Holocaust symposium
Ninth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, now through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at . For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. LappinFoundation.org Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which running through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230. Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern” is a special exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection of mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann. The 22 artists include Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons, plus recent acquisitions by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org. The show closes April 6.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Rehearsals start Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ipswich High School Band Room, with all three directors conducting, supported by local businesses and individuals. Please help if you can. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com..
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com. Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
At Hammond Castle
The Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is hosting spring events and also will be open for guided and self-guided tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Easter Sunday, when only self-guided tours will be offered. Register for all events listed here at www.hammondcastle.org. For general admission, visit www.hammondcastle.org/product-category/general-admission/ For more information, call 978-283-2080
April 10, 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt with The Easter Bunny — on sea side lawn of the castle, with a themed sing along with Ice Queen Cosplay Princess Parties. Eggs color coded to age groups. Bring your own basket. Tickets are $5, adults; children, $10.
April 19, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Museum’s Day of Puppetry and music— For little ones and kids of all ages, in magical sea side castle; sing along with the Vaudeville Tickets, $15, kids under 2 are free. Reservations required.
April 20, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Knights & Ladies Day: History of Hammond Heraldry— an educational and hands-on introduction, this hour-long program is geared towards 7–11 year-olds, in the Great Hall, where their imaginations can run wild. Tickets are $10, adults/$15 children. Adult supervision required.
April 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids’ Free Day at Castle— Kids are treated like royalty as we lower the drawbridge and roll out the red carpet to magical medieval castle.
April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Opening celebration at castle— ribbon-cutting ceremony and daylong celebration of castle’s 47th consecutive year, free to the public for self-guided tours requiring advance registration.
Fish Tales
Tickets are now on sale for the Gloucester Writers Center’s April 7th installment of Fish Tales. This time, the theme will be “The Guest” — tales from local storytellers, shared from the stage, starting at 7:30 p.m., at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St. It’s a celebration as well, as this is the 10th year of Fish Tales, a fundraising community event that will benefit both the Gloucester Writers Center and the Gloucester Stage. Tickets, $25, available at https://gloucesterstage.com/fishtales/.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)? One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this March, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children..
Every Tuesday at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— takes you back to the days of the big screen. Enjoy the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Today. in the Brenner Room, watch Paul Newman in a 1967 chain gang classic. No snacking. Masks not required.
Tuesday, April 5, 7 p.m. The Babson Financial Literacy Project: Jumpstart Your Financial Future— join us on Zoom seminar for adults and teens to acquire knowledge and skills. Register for Zoom link as above.
Wednesday, April 6, 1 to 1:45 p.m, Play to Learn hybrid Playgroup— This caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room OR on Zoom. Share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. For Zoom link and activity packet, register as above.
Wednesday, April 6, 4 to 5 p.m., Make a Mosaic Suncatcher— Ages 8+.join Leslie Doherty of Ways of Color in this Zoom workshop. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and pick up your suncatcher kit at the library before class. Swedish Pancake Breakfast
ROCKPORT — Pack a big appetite and head for Rockport’s Spiran Lodge on Sunday, April 10, from 8 to 11 a.m. for its Swedish Pancake Breakfast, Adults, $9: children, $5. Nisu and other Nordic baked goods will be available. Spiran Lodge #98 is located at the corner of Broadway and School St., in Rockport. Questions? ‘Take Back the Night’
The Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse invites survivors and allies to Annual Take Back the Night March on Thursday, April 7, followed by an evening of music, spoken word and art honoring the experiences and resilience of sexual abuse survivors. The night begins at 6 p.m., at Younity Drop-in Center, 6 Elm St, Gloucester; followed at 7 p.m., by the evening’s events. led by the new co-chairs of the coalition, Shaina Doberman and Amber Gaumnitz, The event gives community victims of sexual assault or harassment to raise their voices for awareness and solidarity. To learn more about the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse and how to help in its mission, contact either co-chair: Amber Gaumnitz at amberg@hawcdv.org, or Shaina Doberman at sdoberman@jri.org. To access services and advocacy, contact the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center’s hotline at 877-509-9922.
Aat Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, swing through spring with quite a line-up activities. Take a look and see what sounds right for you. For all questions, call the library at 978=325-5500 or visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Otherwise, contact as individually noted. Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa features music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages. Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends at the Sawyer Free Library. For more details, go to: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Tuesdays, April 5, 12 & 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tech Tuesday at SFL — Drop-in weekly tech help with time for assistance with individual issues. Bring your device and passwords. No registration. Questions? Contact jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Thursday, April 7, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — jpin children’s librarian Marisa Hall for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discovery featuring hands-on engineering and architecture projects. First through fifth grades. Space limited. Registration required. Questions? contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Saturday, April 9, 2 to 3 p.m., Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — An informative 60-minute education program on Alzheimer’s and other dementias affecting memory, thinking and behavior. Questions? Contact jsantomauro@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500. Saturdays, April 16, 2022, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music and movement. Questions? contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Tuesday, April 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Make It: Muppet Edition for Middle Schoolers — Kids in grades 4-8 design and create Muppet Puppet. Registration required. Questions? contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Tuesday, April 26, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann — a deep dive into book discussion over dinner at the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St.,April’s book is: ‘There, There by Tommy Orange’. Copies at the Main Desk or download eBook from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at sawerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Thursday, April 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cape Ann Symphony Family Concert and Reading –Musical adaptation of Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton. Great for families and kids. No registration needed. Questions? Contact jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Thursday, April 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candy Bar Trivia Night for Middle Schoolers — kids grades 4-8 hit the buzzer for candy bars on this TRIVIA night at the Library. Registration required. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group — monthly group discusses titles with big ideas and global challenges. Virtual discussion of: The Future is History by Masha Gessen, follows four Russian citizens through to the reemergence of the old Soviet regime. Check out book at library. Registration required for Zoom Link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org. Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., GloCon22’ — free for all ages event celebrating comics and graphic novels, as art, literature, and pop culture! For fans, young and old, with a jam-packed day of special guests, workshops, live programs, games, photo ops, food trucks. Costumes encouraged! Registration required for workshops. Questions? Contact jsantomauro@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Chat with John Ronan
Gloucester poet & playwright John Ronan will hold a free fireside chat on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m., in the Pavilion Room at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., as part of the hotel’s “Fireside Chat” Series. Ronan will read from his recent book, “Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown,”. which explores how love and language create community, and are set in Gloucester, New York, or Paris, in Panama or Newtown, from a commitment to social place and witness. Ronan, who has also worked as a movie producer and journalist, will be introduced by Ken Riaf, a local attorney and visiting professor at Endicott College and Salem State College who sits on the Schooner Adventure Board, and a former commercial scallop and gillnet fisherman. Light refreshments will be served. Food and drinks are available for purchase. RSVP via Eventbrite or email Concierge@BeauportHotel.com. Questions? 978-282-0008, or email: info@beauporthotel.com.
Kite Day
Saturday, April 9, is Kite Day at Cogswell Grant, 60 Spring St., Essex. Bring your own kite or build one, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England fly their kites, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A limited number of kite-building workshops (courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center) will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Questions? 978-768-3632.
Backyard Growers
Backyard Growers has a line-up of three big back-to-back events at its new headquarters, at 103R Maplewood Ave, Gloucester. For tickets and more information, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org.
Friday, April 8, 11 to 12:30, Social Justice During An Ongoing Pandemic— Resources, Equity and Agency in Gloucester will be the focus at a panel nonprofit discussion moderated Professor Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber, of Suffolk University, with Melissa Dimond, Wellspring House; Susan Erony, Friends of Cape Ann Refugees; Lara Lepionka, Backyard Growers; and Jennifer Perry, The Open Door. Lunch, followed by buffet lunch and conversation with Seham Awad, local cook and Syrian refugee,. Tickets are $30, all inclusive; at www.backyardgrowers.org. Friday, April 8, 3 to 5 p.m, Lara Lepionka’s Big Send-Off Open House— Say good luck, but not goodbye, to the Backyard Growers founder as she steps down to explore new opportunities after more than 12 years of inspiring leadership. Tasty treats, great garden stories, and a big thank you to Lara. RSVP to corinne@backyardgrowers.org.
Saturday, April 9, 10 to 11 a.m, Workshops: How to Plan Your Vegetable Garden— learn how to plan and optimize your vegetables garden at this training event for small and raised beds. With Q&A in person or via Zoom on Thursday, April 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.:for tickets or Zoom link, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org. Free for Backyard Growers, $15 general admission.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Essex Library events
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, has some great programs coming up this spring. Check out the ones listed here, and register for all events at essexpl.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesday, April 6, 7 p.m., Discover the Joy of Bird Feeding — A virtual Audubon program with Scott Santino. Register at essexpl.org for Zoom link.
Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., Meet Author and Essex resident Billy Baker, Boston Globe journalist and author of “We Need to Hang Out More: A Memoir of Making Friends” at the library, third floor.
Spring concerts
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s spring concert series celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and pays tribute to those lost in the Holocaust, with the premiere of a specially commissioned work at a Holocaust memorial concert. Tickets for the two May concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. The schedule is:
Sunday, May 1, 3 p.m., Yom HaShoah Holocast Memorial Concert — world premiere of a specially commissioned work, “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope,” written and to be conducted by American composer Leslie Steinweiss. The program includes Holocaust remembrances plus narration by Judith Black.
Sunday, May 27, 3 p.m., baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major. “
Manchester COA
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging offers trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, April 6, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers— Casual Italian-American restaurant. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m.
Friday, April 8, trip to the malls— Choose between Northshore Mall in Peabody or Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12, Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch — Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester. $12, lobster; $6, chicken. Pick up at the COA office, 10 Central St., or have it delivered. Open to the first 60 who sign up.
Wednesday, April 13, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport — Check out this unique old-fashioned candy shop chuck full of sweet and savory treats and gift goodies. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m., returns around 1 p.m. ‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is April 19— Housing Options; May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.