Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Gardens of Japan
MANCHESTER — Peter Grilli, President of The Japan Society of Boston, will be speaking on the art of Japanese gardens both classic and modern at the meeting of the North Shore Horticultural Society this Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 62 School St, Manchester. Grilli is a well known specialist on Japanese history and culture. Raised in Japan for most of his childhood, he went on to receive BA and MA degrees in East Asian Studies from Harvard University. He also studied at Waseda University and Tokyo University.
North Shore Horticultural Society’s meetings are free to members. For non-members there is a $5 fee where the funds can be used toward an annual membership fee of $25 (individual) and $35 (family). Membership includes 10 meetings; see www.NSHorticulture.org for more information.
Free parking (conveniently located behind the church) is available for all meetings. Arrangements are in place for safe, social distanced in-person meetings.
Soup and Study
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts Soup and Study on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. The next session, “Indigenous Terrain & Seas” on Oct. 27, is a story of the Pawtucket of the Pennacook, Abenaki-speaking people. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community. More information is available by contacting the church at(978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com