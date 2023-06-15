Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
‘What she learned from plants’
This Friday, June 16, the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 main St., will present a 7:30 p.m. screening of a trilogy of “little metaphysical screenplays” written by Peter Littlefield, and directed by Roy Rallo. Littlefield for decades worked in New York City’s downtown theater scene and on Metropolitan Opera productions. These shorts follow the entertaining and enlightening story of Olive, who learns from plants and how, at the end of a long and winding lifeline, she stumbles upon a fairy world. The screening is free, but donations are always appreciated. Littlefield will be there for a post screening discussion.
Solistice Shindig
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association hosts its Summer Solstice Party this Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Groton House Farm 276 Highland St. in Hamilton. The shindig is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds help the group maintain trails and open space in Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Topsfield and West Newbury. Ticket includes appetizers, complimentary beer and wine, creative comfort food catered by Hungry Nomads of Peabody, and live music from Orville Gidding’s band. There is also a silent auction and a raffle for a hardwood Merrimack Tennessean canoe donated by White Rose Canoe of Newbury. Tickets, $85 for members, $95 for nonmembers, are still available online at ectaonline.org or by phone 978-468-1133.
Fair by the Sea
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Manchester will be holding a Fair by the Sea with a rummage sale and its famous jewelry table during the Festival by the Sea in August. Along with its sale, the church is offering the opportunity for vintage vendors to purchase table space. Please email office.fpchurch@gmail.com if you are interested. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Festival by the Sea offers an opportunity for all to come and enjoy Manchester-by-the-Sea and church members are excited to offer this contribution.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday, June 16, 3:30 p.m., Music of the Civil Rights Movement (1940-1970) with John Clark. --Marion Anderson through Billie Holiday, to James Brown’s “Say It Loud,” and beyond. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10 a.m. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room! for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver..
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s June and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is “busting out all over” with great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, June 16, lunch and shopping trip to Wegmans’ Market Café in Burlington. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, June 23, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers— Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pickup around 10 a.m
Wednesday, June 28, monthly mystery ride— Pack at appetite and go wherever the senior van takes you for a surprise treat. Pick-up begins at 12 noon; return by 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m, Stars and Stripes Show at Crowell Chapels-- A musical tribute of great American Classics, including ‘America the Beautiful’ and Irving Berlin classics by Big Smile Entertainment. For transportation, call as noted above.
GHS Class of ‘91
The Gloucester High School Class of 1991 will be celebrating all of its classmates turning 50 on Thursday, July 27, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Dance the night away with Gloucester’s own ‘80s band, Safety. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person; to purchase please email Rachel at racmatz@hotmail.com. Deadline for tickets is July 7.