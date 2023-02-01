Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit:https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Wedding Showcase
Beauport Hospitality Group’s award-winning Wedding Showcase is back this Sunday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. You don’t have to be engaged to find this gala event engaging. Packed with every category of vendor offering everything from cascades of cupcakes to gorgeous wedding gowns. Mix n’ mingle and feast on samples from the North Shore’s best caterers while getting to know one of its premier wedding venues, Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, on the Gloucester waterfront. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/512054778627
Organ masterworks
Internationally renowned Korean organ virtuoso Joonho Park will perform organ masterworks on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, Feb. 11. The program includes works by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt, and Vierne. Park’s artistry has earned him international recognition and awards. This is Park’s second appearance in Gloucester. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.. Play to Learn Playgroup – Note: new time for group to meet in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Statewide Zoom Networking Group for 50+ — for The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group. Presentation and hands-on workshop for career transition. Guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network, and 1-on-1 coaching. Must register as above for Zoom link.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m., Aeschylus and Euripides — in the Trustees Room. Two Greek Tragedians With Very Different Worldviews. Read Aeschylus’ trilogy The Oresteia, and conclude with Euripides’ play Iphigenia at Taurus. See how very relevant both are to today’s world. This in-person class is limited to 10. Masks a must and registration is required for 6 weekly classes to follow.
Wednesday, Feb.1, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons— New day and new time!, in the Trustees Room. Roleplaying storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery driven by imagination. Registration required as above.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.. Current Events Discussion Group — in the Trustees Room to discuss topics of interest. Registered participants who cannot attend must email dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org at least 1 hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. , Diners, Drive-ins, and Caribou Drives: Paleo Indians at Bull Brook — on Zoom Explore Massachusetts’ site in Ipswich, one of the largest and seemingly most spatially organized Paleoindian sites in North America. Registration required as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. Musical Morning with Miss Kristy— in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0 to 5 with caregiver; followed by 30 minutes of play in the children’s room. Regidtration required as above.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door's food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.