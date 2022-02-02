Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Preschool screening
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Manchester Essex Regional School District will hold a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year-olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education, and/or who wish to be considered as PEER Pals for the 2022-2023 school year. Only children who attend the screening will be eligible to be considered as a Peer Pal. Please call the Student Services Office at 978-525-6060 to schedule the screening at Manchester Memorial Elementary School
Gloucester vax clinics
The Gloucester Health Department is offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinics: on Feb. 3, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., , and on Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
At Manchester's library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Valentine Berry Celebration — With Vanessa Young of "Thirsty Radish" on Zoom. A fun presentation on how berries add flavor and festive color and are classic ingredients for Valentine’s Day, with demonstration and tip-filled discussion. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., The Diversity Matters Book Group Diversity— To Discuss “Writings on the Wall” by Kareem Abdul Jabar. Copies available at circulation desk. Other authors/books for consideration: W. E. DuBois book, Autobiography of Malcolm X, more James Baldwin, John Lewis, Sister Souljah, or Langston Hughes..
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., A culinary tour inspired by “The Great British Baking Show”— Make a proper cup of tea, learn regional specialties, their UK origins. British recipes will be translated for American kitchens. with Claire Evans, UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits' teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Handcraft a Valentine Card now through Feb. 13 — Drop by the library for Valentine card crafting to send to local seniors, nurses, doctors and support staff at local hospitals. Materials provided at Reference Room crafting table. Valentines' delivery guaranteed!
February at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has a slate of events coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Stories, bubbles, songs and friends make a fun morning for children and their caregivers. Registration required.
Thursday, Feb. 3, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — STEM-tastic Thursday, with children’s librarian Marisa Hall. An afternoon full of questions, experiments and discovery featuring hands-on engineering and architecture projects. For first- through fifth-graders. Space limited. Individual registration required. Questions? Contact Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturdays, Feb. 5 and 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.— Saturday Storytime with children’s librarian Marisa Hall, a morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., "The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia" — Photographer Joe Wallace speaks about his powerful portraits featured in his narrative exhibit "Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia" on display in the library’s Matz Gallery. Registration not required. Details at sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 to 8 p.m., Staying healthy with the seasons — Licensed acupunturist Greta Williams, LIC, shares easy ways to stay healthy in the winter months — with accupressure, natural supplements, exercises, and more. Register for Zoom link with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann— Dining and deep-dive book discussion of February read, "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. in Gloucester.. Copies at the library's main desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group on Zoom— A moderated monthly group discusses titles books with big ideas and timely global challenges. This month: 'MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman' by Ben Hubbard. Copies available for check out. Register for Zoom link with Beth Pocock at: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshopv— Bring your dreams and goals for 2022, and make a vision board with materials and guidance provided. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org..
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Saunders House WPA Mural Restoration Presentation — Learn about the historic murals and their restoration from the project’s professional conservator Lisa Mehlin. Registration not required.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Talk with Chanan Weissman
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a conversation with Chanan Weissman, White House liaison to the American Jewish community on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be moderated by Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. The program is free to all. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
At Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum's Facebook page for the most current details and links. Also, please note: Last week's lecture, "Newport aka West Manchester in 1907," is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s. Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org