Maritime auction
The Maritime Gloucester Spring Auction is live through Friday, May 27, with a lineup of items available only online at https://go.rallyup.com/c3a5bd/Campaign/Details. Some of the items on the block include a private paddle tour for four, two season tickets to Gloucester Stage Company, a Brad Story original sculpture, a picnic sail for six aboard the schooner Redbird, a private tour of the Burnham House with wine and cheese and chocolate, and a sunset cruise for four. Bidding will remain open through Friday, May 27, at midnight. All money raised will go directly to supporting Maritime Gloucester’s mission of inspiring students and visitors to value marine science, maritime heritage and environmental stewardship through hands-on education and experiences.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden gardens in West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some new fun events on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Wednesday, June 1, trip to Wegmans in Burlington— Lunch at Market Café, enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then cruise the aisles and the huge variety of items. Pick up 11a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, June 3, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of typical price. Visit nearby stores. Pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, June 8, lunch at Charlie’s Place in Gloucester. Enjoy seafood, sandwiches, and more at neighborhood restuarant. Senior van pick-up starts around 11a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, June 10, tour the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester, built in 1782 for Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher, writer, and early advocate of women’s equality. Learn her history and relationship with Rev. John Murray, founding member of the Universalist church, and view original works by the great portraitist John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), who loved the house, as well as 15 recently acquired watercolor paintings by Singer Sargent’s sister Emily Sargent. Senior pick up starts at 11:30 a.m., expected return, 2 p.m. Museum admission is $10.
Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Essex library
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is hosting these events. Unless otherwise noted as Zoom, events will take place at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. All events are free. Questions? Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Weekly Wednesday Story Hours —Stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, crafts, and fun for Wee Ones, 0 to 2 years, at 9 a.m., followed by preschool session for 3- to 5-year-olds at 10 a.m.
At Sawyer Free Library
Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Weekly, Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun -— Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library.
Thursday, May 26 at 6 to 7 p.m., “Winslow Homer: American Passage” — Author William R. Cross discussing and illustrating details of his book with slides of images and photos. No sign up, just show up.
Saturday, May 28 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a family-fun morning of facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Families and kids of all ages. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.