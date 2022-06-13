Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some trips on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information, call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Wednesday, June 15, a trip to the Boulevard in Gloucester — get your steps in by the sea or just find a bench and enjoy the ocean view. Stop at the Cupboard for lunch. Senior van pickup starts about 11 a.m. Return expected around 1 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon — take a stand against elder abuse in front of Town Hall on the Village Green. Join us in supporting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Stop by and get informed. Wear purple to show your support. Questions? 978-526-7500.
Provider on the Pier free Friday medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Mass. HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP are here to serve Gloucester’s finest with walk-in service that provides access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
A Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor
Rockport Community Theatre presents “A Midsummer Festival of Nordic Humor” at the Old Sloop First Congregational Church Parish Hall, 12 School St., Rockport. These are staged readings of two one-act plays, “The Finnish Boarding House” and “Out With the Cat” by Aili Linden, a comic poem by Garrison Keillor “The Finn Who Would Not Take a Sauna” and a visit from Ole, Lena, Sven, Torvald and Hjalmar, Nordic-American comedians. Performances are June 16-18 at 7:30 p.m., and June 19 at 3 p.m. Admission is free but free will donation of $10 at the door benefits the ministries of Old Sloop Church.
Knights of Columbus Open Door Food Drive
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for the Open Door Food Pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are: peanut butter, canned tuna, chicken, turkey, healthy snack items, breakfast cereal, 100% juice/juice boxes, hearty soups, canned vegetables and fruits, spaghetti sauce, macaroni & cheese, rice, noodles and pasta, and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (No glass items — jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and ongoing effort.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the city of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicapped accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.davidlbenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Cape Ann Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for monthly Cape Ann Makers Markets, creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m., free, with a buffet dinner, bar service, live music and spectacular views of the moon rising over the sea; Tuesday, June 14; Wednesday, July 13; Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and more.
Condiments
During June, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a drive to collect condiments for The Open Door. Ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce, and the like may be dropped off any time in the Ministry Bin beside the church mailbox.
Ladies’ Bible, coffee hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester. Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester. More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city’s residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
June 24, 2:30 p.m., Make the Most of your Medical Appointments— prepare for your medical appointments, to make the most of your appointments time.
June 16, 12 noon, Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — Learn if you or a loved one is eligible and how to get screened at a center near you.
June 21, 3 p.m., Become an Empowered Patient — Advocating for yourself and being part of your own healthcare team, Register now — this webinar is back by popular demand!
June 30, 12 noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save..
Music camp
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Indigenous Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society & Museum, 10 Union St., is displaying Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 to 3 p.m. through through June 10. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
‘Gloria’ on stage
When crisis explodes during a seemingly ordinary day at the Manhattan publishing office, ambition trumps compassion as editorial assistants turn catastrophe into personal gain in “Gloria.” A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, written by the MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Bryn Boice, “Gloria” runs through June 26. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., indoors at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and info, call 978-281-4433, or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Senior Trips
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Senior Center has now resumed trips, and announces these excursions. Both offer transportation by motor coach. Prepaid registrations are required by calling the Council on Aging, 978-546-2573, or stopping by the office at 58 Broadway.
Monday July 11, 1 to 2 p.m., Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise — Enjoy a pleasure cruise on the Narragansett Bay past ten of Rhode Island’s lighthouses. Before, enjoy a brunch buffet at Quonset O’Club then cruise from 1 to 2 p.m. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 8:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $115, pre-paid by June 24.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden gardens in West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts “Stories, Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.