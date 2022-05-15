Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
At Essex library
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is hosting these events. Unless otherwise noted as Zoom, events will take place at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. All events are free. Questions? Visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org, or call 978-768-7410.
Weekly Wednesday Story Hours —Stories, songs, finger plays, rhymes, crafts, and fun for Wee Ones, 0 to 2 years, at 9 a.m., followed by preschool session for 3- to 5-year-olds at 10 a.m.
Thursday May 5, 6:30 p.m., College Essay Night — Join a local English teacher, who’ll share tips and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, leave with a brainstorming activity. No registration necessary, third-floor auditorium
{h3 class=”p1”}At Sawyer Free Library {/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Weekly, Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun -— Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library.
Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, , Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Great for families and children of all ages.
Tuesday, May 17, 24 and 31, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Mah-Jongg Lessons — Interested in learning how to play mah-jongg? Register for 4 lessons/class limit of 8. Registration required. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325- 5500.
Thursday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — First- through fifth-graders join children’s librarian Marisa Hall for a second afternoon of questions, experiments, and discovery. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 19, 6 to 7 p.m., film showing: “Lives Well Lived” — The Gloucester Senior Center, and Sawyer Free Library’s screening of the documentary to celebrate Older Americans Month. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Gloucester Genealogy Club — join local history librarian Julie Travers on an exploration of a genealogy search using online resources through the Library, then practice creating a family tree chart of your own and share your research. First of monthly Saturday tutorials. Questions? Contact jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 21, 2 to 4 p.m., Dementia Communication: Using Art and Art History to Connect — join artist, teacher, and author Siobhan McDonald to learn how to help seniors with memory loss. To conclude the library’s series, Of Sound Mind, inspired her interactive book. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, May 26 at 6 to 7 p.m., “Winslow Homer: American Passage” — Author William R. Cross discussing and illustrating details of his book with slides of images and photos. No sign up, just show up.
Saturday, May 28 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturday with Marisa — Join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a family-fun morning of facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. Families and kids of all ages. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Spring concert
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach on Sunday, May 27, at 3 p.m., when a baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major.” Tickets for the concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Indigenous Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society & Museum, 10 Union St., is displaying Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display at the museum Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 to 3 p.m. through through June 10. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.