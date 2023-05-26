Garden club
ROCKPORT — On Saturday June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the Rockport Garden Club will be at the Rockport Farmers Market at Harvey Park. Current members will be on hand offering tree tours and to talk about about the history and current activities of the club. Tickets to the Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour, taking place on Saturday, June 24, will also be available for sale at the booth.
St. Peter's Novena
The annual nine-day Novena to Saint Peter will be held at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St., at 7 p.m., on Monday, June 12, through Tuesday, June 20. During this time of reflection, participants will offer prayers, petitions, and songs for the intercession of Saint Peter, patron of fishermen. For more information, please contact Joe Novello at 978-879-9239. All are welcome to attend.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children's Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of '73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies. As a thank-you, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, through May, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game in Seattle.
Drives are being held at:
Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Thursday, June 1, both from 2 to 7 p.m.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Community Center, 40 Beach St. in Manchester, hosts a drive Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate at these drives or other times.
Goods, services auction
RCOKPORT —On Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m., the Universalist Unitarian Society of Rockport is hosting a live Goods and Services Auction with pizza at the society, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. The live auction will be the culmination of the online auction which runs Sunday, June 4 to Friday, June 9. For more information, visit www.rockportuu.org.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.