Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Locally, drives are being hosted:
In Manchester, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at theManchester American Legion, 14 Church St.
In Gloucester, on Nov. 9 from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
100 Who Care
The next meeting of 100 Who Care Cape Ann will be a hybrid meeting, meaning both in person and on Zoom. It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Treetop Yoga Studio in Gloucester, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. Details and nominees will be announced soon. More information can be found by visiting 100whocarecapeann.org.
Clothes donations
The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, is open for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Barbra Streisand
Lappin Foundation invites the community to delve into the life of Barbra Streisand with “edutainer,” Ellen Katz, of Ellen Katz Broadway Lectures via Zoom on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Katz will lead participants on an entertaining and educational exploration of Streisand’s multi-faceted roles as singer, actor, producer and philanthropist, highlighting the personal attributes that have taken her to the top. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
A Matter of Balance
HAMILTON — “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is ending its speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase,” on Nov. 15 when the session addresses Social Security. This free program is geared to those 60 and older, and hosted at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the session is conducted by experts. Questions? Call 978-768-7932
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.