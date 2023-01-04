Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St..
Cape Ann Cursillo Ultreya
The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting its next Ultreya on Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at 7 pm. There will be a pot luck meal at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya to follow at 7 p.m. All are invited and need not have been on a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more information please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.
Manchester seniors MNACHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 6, Shopping trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza — in Danvers. Senior Van pickup starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan, 11, lunch at the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester — Senior van pickup starts at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, trip to The Farmland in Wakefield — family-run supermarket with Italian specialties. Senior van pickup starts at 11 a,m. return by 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, trip to Sunnyside Bowladrome in Danvers — enjoy candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Senior van pickup starts at 11:00 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers — Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m.JANUARY
Tuesday, Jan. 24. lunch of the month — chicken pot pie with all the trimmings, 12 noon at the Congregational Chapel. catered by Henry’s, $10 per person to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 19. Transportation available.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, monthly mystery ride — Bring your appetite as the van heads for an undisclosed destination and a yummy treat. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, trip to Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester — explore the region’s rish cultural and artistic history in this exquisite boutique museum. in the heart of Gloucester’s historic district. Admission is $12. Face coverings encouraged.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look back at influential leaders and a peek at what may lie ahead. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The series runs Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom on Jan. 10 — Part 2: The Influencers: Meanchem Begin, Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, and Benjamin Netanyahu; and March 14 — What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years? You are welcome to attend any number of sessions. The series is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes sale
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.