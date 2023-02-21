Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Vocal resonance
Dawn Pratson, founder and member of the a cappella group ‘LEVEN, is sponsoring “Osteophonie,” a workshop in vocal resonance, on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers, and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation with international educator, musician and composer, Françoise Lombard. Osteophonie, or the Art of Listening, develops listening skills by using the voice, based on the natural laws of vocal resonance. Cost is $55; $50 for seniors and students. To register, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926 or dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.