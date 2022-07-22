Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Jazz vocalist
Award-winning local jazz vocalist and rising star, Rockport native Rhiannon Hurst teams up with a quartet for a free Friday evening concert on Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church streets at 6 p.m. Even before graduating high school, she was winning awards at regional, national, and international competitions and earning serious respect in the jazz world. Her talent has been described as, “integrating her innate ability and skills into an emerging musical personality,” winning second place in the Berklee International High School Jazz Singer’s Showcase. She also was the recipient of a prestigious 2021 National YoungArts Foundation award in jazz voice for her caliber of artistic achievement. Her professional engagements range from local restaurants to Boston’s Symphony Hall and the State Room. Free-will donations support The Open Door. The evening’s food vendor is the Lobster Roller with lobster rolls and clam chowder.
Book Sale
MANCHESTER — The ever-popular Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns Saturday, Aug. 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the library, 15 Union St, Manchester. Take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more] Both cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Manchester Library. Come and bring a friend! Questions? Call 978-526-7711
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., from Saturdau, July 23, to Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hous are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Dance premiere
ROCKPORT —Windhover Center for the Performing Arts brings the New York-based Cornfield Dance company to Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow Park with a world premiere in two free community pop-up performances, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 and 6 p.m. The company’s artistic director, Ellen Cornfield, brings the many influences of a long career in modern dance that included almost a decade with Merce Cunningham, to create a fresh, colorful, exuberant choreography that’s as athletic as it is balletic. The performance, “The Wasp in the Window and Other Dances.” will also be performed on Windhover’s outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St, (Rt. 127), on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org, or call 978-546-3611.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following events. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help for Students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, July 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tween Night: Spooky Storytelling — Read beyond the beaten path and hang out at the Library with us! Great for Tweens grades 4-8. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. to noon, Snakes of the World with Rick Roth — Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team visits the outdoor amphitheater. Hold or just admire and learn about snakes. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Thursday, July 28, 10 to 1 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the library all summer with Backyard Growers in this series of five Thursday morning events. Learn about gardening and share books and stories while exploring the process of growing. The raised garden beds are outside of the children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Thursday, July 28, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading — with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, experiments and discoveries. Grades 1-5. Registration required at: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505
Saturday, July 30, 11:00 a.m. to noon, Outdoor concert — at Masconomo Park in Manchester. With musical groups Ants on a Log and Bee Parks & the Hornets. If rain, moves to Manchester Memorial Elementary School. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5551.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 10 and 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, July 22, trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pick-up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, July 29, trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers— Van pickup starts about 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 5, trip to Bear Skin Neck— Stroll beautiful Rockport, check out the shops, art, water views, seafood. Senior Van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. / return around 2 p.m.