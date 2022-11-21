Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Locally, a drive is being hosted in Gloucester, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave..
A Matter of Balance
HAMILTON — The “A Matter of Balance” workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling has its last session Monday, Nov. 21, at the Hamilton Senior Center. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Women’s Luncheon
Grateful Friends will hosts its second annual Women’s Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Turner Hill Mansion, 351 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Kick off the season with old and new friends while learning about Grateful Friends’ mission and to support Grateful Friends and adults being treated for cancer. RSVP by emailing info@gratefulfriends.org.
Holiday boutique
ESSEX — The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Trails 5K, Fun Run
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association is holding its 5th Annual Thanks for the Trails 5k and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at Patton Park, corner of Bay Road and Asbury Street in Hamilton. The Kids’ Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10 a.m., using a scenic and challenging course. Prizes for top finishers, and many other prizes, including a pair of Celtics tickets, will be raffled off post race! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gabe’s Fund. Fun Run fee is $15 age 12 and younger. Race fee $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.