Experimental show
ROCKPORT — The Experimental Group of the Rockport Art Association & Museum is showing its 21st group exhibition at the museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, through July 9. Works on view range in medium to include paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 5 and 19, and Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning, creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500. Please note: the July 25 Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point requires a paid reservation by July 20.
Wednesday, July 5, trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody — Breakfast or lunch menus, great comfort food. Senior van pickup 11 a.m.
Friday, July 7, trip to Ocean State job Lots — Everything is a fraction of typical price at this Danvers landmark retail establishment. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, July 14, trip to Pizzi Farm in Waltham — market, deli, ice cream shoppe landmark in Waltham — Senior van pick up starts 10:30 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday July 21, lunch at The Village Restaurant in Essex — award-winning fresh seafood and more. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 22, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
GHS Class of ‘91
The Gloucester High School Class of 1991 will be celebrating all of its classmates turning 50 on Thursday, July 27, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Dance the night away with Gloucester’s own ‘80s band, Safety. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person; to purchase please email Rachel at racmatz@hotmail.com. Deadline for tickets is July 7.
Sails on Adventure
Sail into history on the schooner Adventure, Gloucester’s flagship vessel, a National Historic Landmark. Help the crew raise the sails, take a turn at the helm, learn about Adventure’s fishing legacy and restoration, or sit back and enjoy the iconic sites of Gloucester Harbor. BYO picnic and drinks. Sails are Wednesday, July 5, and Friday, July 7, from 5 to 730 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978- 281-8079., or email info@schooner-adventure.orgAll sails depart from Harriet Webster Pier, Maritime Gloucester.