Bicentennial event
MANCHESTER — As part of the Abigail Hooper Trask House 1823-2023 Bicentennial, on Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Manchester’s First Parish Church Chapel will host a special evening: John Lee, Esq., and the Return of the Indigenous People in Manchester. The event is free to Manchester Historical Museum members, guest fee is $10, and includes savory and sweet treats. Please RSVP to info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or call 978-526-7230.
Blood drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, Wednesday, April 25, 26, Homework help — For Grades 5 to 8. With a high school senior, in all subjects. Register essexpl.org/events
Tuesdays, April 25 to May 30, 10 a.m., School Readiness Program from the Boston Children’s Museum — in the library, for children ages 2 to 5 with caregiver to help build their social emotional skills. Registered participants receive a free family kit. Registration a must at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org