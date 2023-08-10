Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games with Gil at the Senior Center — Try you hand at board games and you’ll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Arts & Crafts.
Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m., Computer and Tech help with Curt— assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required.
Second Wednesdays of the month, 10:30 am. Hearing Wellness— meets as a group with new focus each month.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12:15 p.m., Mystery ride— Join the adventure as we head out on a scenic ride and a sweet treat! $5 per person. Meet at 12:15 pm at Memorial Park; van departs 12:30 pm. Free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m., Ladies Brunch— socializing and tasty treats. Please RSVP at least 5 days in advance,
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m., Balance in motion — Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Mondays, 9:30 a.m., Groove Fitness Video — get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Last Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m., Monthly Book Club — Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned New members welcome!.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.