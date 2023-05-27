Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city's oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock." Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson's epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote "Captains Courageous" here, and Henry Wordsworth penned "The Wreck of the Hesperus?" The tours — on May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library's temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Clothes Closet
The Saint Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open every Saturday EXCEPT the first Saturday of the month; hours are 9 a.m.to noon in the basement of St. Ann's Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. New and gently used clothing and footwear is available in all sizes for men, women, and children. All is provided free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Thrift store
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, offers clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St..
Children's library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It's May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop In Craft-- Make a suncatcher 'Mandela' for your window. All ages, as long as you can handle cutting or tearing tissue paper.
Tuesday, June 6, at 4 to 6 p.m., Hearthside Book Group -- at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copiesat the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children's Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Thursdays in May, 6 to 7 p.m,, MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion. Group shares "There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster - Who Profits and Who Pays the Price" by Jessie Singer. Copies at circulation desk or download digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500.
Friday, June 2, lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant -- in Newburyport. Senior van pick-up starts around 10:30 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 7 , Lunch at New Brothers Restaurant & Deli -- in Danvers Square. Greek-American comfort food. 11 a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
On Friday, June 9, shopping trip -- to Peabody's North Shore Mall or Danvers' Liberty Tree Mall. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m., a.m. Reservations required as noted above. ..
Senior Health Day
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Council on Aging observes National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, by offering free fitness classes all day. Open to everyone in the Cape Ann community age 60 and older. Intro to line dancing with Tina LaFlam from 9 to 10 a.m.; hearing screening with Beauport Hearing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; yoga from 10:45 to 11 45 a.m. with Susan Himmi; fitness sampler with Elizabeth Reed from 1 to 2 p.m.; and the day wraps with a special restorative yoga session with Ann St. Pierre from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a practice readily accessible to all fitness levels. Community members should bring their own yoga mats and a blankets for yoga. Normally classes are $4 to $5. Non residents of Rockport are welcome to take advantage of the programs, classes and activities at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway in Rockport.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library's website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester's Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? Email bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun - Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Tuesdays, through May 30, 10 a.m., School Readiness Program from the Boston Children's Museum-- in the library, for children ages 2 to 5 with caregiver to help build their social emotional skills. Registered participants receive a free family kit. Registration a must at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, "Edward Hopper and Cape Ann" runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in "View from My Window" are on show through May 28. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann" and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.