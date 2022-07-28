Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Culture Splash Thursday
Thursdays through August 25, Discover Gloucester brings you “Culture Splash” from 4 to 7 p.m. Go for gallery strolls in Harbortown and on Rocky Neck, with free Water Shuttle across the harbor with Cape Ann Harbor Tours from 4 to 8 p.m. between Harbor Loop and Rocky Neck running every half hour from the Harbormaster dock and to The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck. One tap on July 28: The Gloucester Writers Center’s Introduction to Haiku Workshop at 3 p.m. and an Evening of Poetry with Amanda Cook and D. Eric Parkison at 7 p.m. Visit https://discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/
‘Manchester 1772’
On Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce invites you to join a Business After Hours Networker under the tent at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, to help celebrate the opening of the museum’s new summer exhibit, “Manchester 1772”, with a ribbon cutting. Please register ASAP for this event, at cpeannchamber.com. The new “1772” exhibit highlights aspects of life in Manchester 250 years ago: the physical nature of the town, its families, buildings, work, politics, and church, bereavement, and Col. Jeremiah Lee, with air-conditioned indoor exhibits and an outdoor Fish Yard. For information on visiting the exhibit, visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, call 978-526-7230 or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to The Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.mancheerpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin e reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and for instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have Questions? Call the library at 978-526-7711.
Movies at Castle
Hammond Castle has once again teamed up with Cape Ann Cinema for a second annual Movie Nights on the Lawn summer series. A gorgeous seaside setting with silver screen classics: one up, “Labyrinth,” Thursday, July 28. Doors open at 6 p.m, film begins at sundown (approximately 8 p.m.) Lawn seating only; pack a picnic, bring a blanket. Concessions will be sold. If rain, will move into the Great Hall. Tickets, $20, $10 for ages 5 to 12, and free for 4 and younger. Tickets include 20% off self-guided tours on the day of the film. Present your confirmation at the Museum Shop. Last tours begin at 3 p.m. / museum closes at 4 p.m. Museum is located at: 80 Hesperus Ave, (Rt. 127) Gloucester. Questions? Call 978-283-2080. Tickets at: https://www.hammondcastle.org/
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, July 29, trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers— Van pickup starts about 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 5, trip to Bear Skin Neck— Stroll beautiful Rockport, check out the shops, art, water views, seafood. Senior Van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. / return around 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Lunch, art & gardens — bring an appetite to the Wenham Tea House, then see Hamilton & Wenham’s “Art Grows Here” — outdoor community art. Van pick-up starts at 11:15 a.m. Art tour is free, and lunch will be on your own.
Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 12, trip to the R.E. Kimball & Company Factory & Outlet store— choose from 100 jams, jellies, sauces & more at Amesbury landmark. Van pick-up starts 10:15 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m..
Wednesday, Aug. 17, trip to Beverly’s China Jade Restaurant— for Asian cuisine. Van pick-up starts about 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19, trip to Trader Joe’s — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26, trip to the Currier Museum — an internationally renowned art museum in Manchester, NH. Galleries of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs. Senior van pick up at 10 a.m. Museum admission $13.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m.
Band show
The Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 American Legion in Gloucester is hosting the Power Expo Rock band from Boston on Aug. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 8 Washington St., Gloucester. All proceeds will help the vets of the American Legion. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport Hotel which will support the Mass Coalition of the blind and the American Legion post. For more information, email toshawnkaj@gmail.com.