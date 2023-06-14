Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Willowdale Mansion
MANCHESTER — On Monday, June 26, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Willowdale Mansion in Topsfield for a unique guided tour. The 100-year-old Arts and Crafts style building has been beautifully restored. Learn how the building was remodeled , and how its curators returned it to its former splendor. The second floor is not accessible to people with limited mobility. The van will start picking up seniors at 9 a.m. with a return around noon. The tour is free. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
Walk challenge
Registration is now open for Rockport and Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, their respective Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6 to 10 pm. Ticket price is $50. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921..
Matter of Balance
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, presents the free workshop “A Matter of Balance” on Tuesdays, June 13 through Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. More info: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance-june-august-2023/
Golf scramble
The Northshoremen Chorus will host a scramble golf tournament on Wednesday, June 28, at Far Corner Golf Course, 5 Barker St. in Boxford. Tee off time is 9 a.m. and registration is $130 per person. It includes greens fees and carts, lunch, and tournament t-shirt. Categories include hole in one, closest to the pin and longest drive. To register please contact Billy Carleton at 978-609-1291, or email bassaholic1221@gmail.com.
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings.
Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.