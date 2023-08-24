More 400+ tours
A project of the 400th+ Literary Committee, the Gloucester Literary Walking Tours have proved so popular that more dates have been added to the schedule on Saturdays, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 30. The tours are from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., rain or shine. Home to great writers including the late 17th century feminist poet and writer Judith Sargent Murray, the 20th century’s Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot, and Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini who maintained a poetic dialogue, and Rudyard Kipling who wrote “Captains Courageous’ here. Henry Wordsworth Longfellow wrote “The Wreck of the Hesperus.’ Learn all about them and more with local literary raconteur Phil Storey who leads the tours, which are free, though donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/.
Old Sloop Rummage Sale
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Fair Rummage Sale, a true Rockport tradition, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, at the First Congregation Church of Rockport, 12 School St. The handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall will be stocked with gently used items, in good condition, at reasonable prices. There will be clothing for men, women, children, toddlers, and infants; coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, jeans; belts, scarves, backpacks, handbags, totes, luggage, boots, and shoes. Also, boutique apparel and domestic accessories for evry room and need in the home. For more information,visit: oldsloop.org. Questions? Email fair@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
Women’s Equality Day
On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Lanesville Community Center will host a Women’s Equality Day program, free to the public. Feminist art, buttons and information will be displayed, followed by a Proclamation by the City of Gloucester by Val Gilman, and a panel on: “1970s ... to Where We Are Now!” with four local women leaders, plus Stacie Haller, internationally known Career Advisor and Researcher. A special focus will be on on the history of women in the military, from progress made to what still needs to be done. The same goes for women in the workplace, with a focus on growing opportunities for moving forward. This important panel discussion will also spotlight some glaring places where much work remains to be done. It will be exciting to discuss women’s equality not only with this impressive panel but also with engaged members of the community. Please join this important event at the community center, 8 Vulcan St., Lanesville, Gloucester.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, has begun the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series, ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts are held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 6:30 p.m..
Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents a concert Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The theme is the “Band Played On.”
Call for artists
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library will raise money with an art show and sale with 50% of proceeds donated for the continued maintenance of the library’s resources. The event will serve as a platform showcasing local artistic talent, and the Friends is now soliciting works for the show, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. The Friends is calling for artists and photographers who wish to be considered to submit up to five digital images in JPEG format to fallingforart@gmail.com by Aug. 30. JPEGs should be labelled with full name, title of work, and price. Questions? Email fallingforart@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free Library
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., sails on through summer with activities for all on board. Unless noted, events will take place at the Main Street library location. For more information and to register where required, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Teen Summer Reading Contest — Students entering grades 6 to 12 track their summer reading through form on the Library’s website to qualify for weekly prizes.
Open Play for ages 0-2 with caregiver, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to noon,, Gloucester Literary Tour — All welcome to learn more about Gloucester’s literary history of Gloucester. SFL Meeting Room, 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo — How do colleges select their freshmen? n this conversation, Jeff Selingo shares his expert knowledge. A virtual event. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., CODA Screening — the award-winning film, CODA, will be screened at 21 Main Street library. Free and open to all. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Treasurer needed
The Gloucester High School Alumni Scholarship Fund’s treasurer of close to 30 years is resigning from this volunteer position. If you are an organized graduate of Gloucester High School with experience in record keeping, accounting, tech skills, and enjoy helping deserving students, you are who the fund needs. Please contact GHS Alumni Scholarship Fund Chairperson Janet Linsky Lemnah at w8_watcher@hotmail.com or call 978-317-6059.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library’s has a full schedule to take you through the rest of the summer.: Library summer hours are: closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Summer Reading for Teens, ages 11 to 18 — Teens can stop in the library at any time to pick up bingo sheets and instructions to win cool prizes all summer long.
Summer Art and Sensory, 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Kids explore their creativity with different art materials. Step by step, hands on and guided for for kids in pre-k –2nd grade. through summer. Space is limited and registration required for each week’s session.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Tour de Greenbelt
ESSEX — Registration for the Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation on Sept. 16 at www.ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Registration is open through Sept. 10 for this annual event to benefit Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile Gravel Grinder option. Venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and live music under the big tent at Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Happy as a Clam 5K
ESSEX — Special early bird pricing is in effect until Sept. 1 for those who register for the 2023 Happy as a Clam 5k Race, Walk & Fun Dashes at www.essex5k.org. Event date is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to runners and walkers of all ages who want to support Essex Elementary School and all the enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the Senior Center.
Games with Gil, 1 p.m. Wednesdays . Try your hand at board games and you’ll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Arts & Crafts, 1 p.m., Tuesdays.
Computer and tech help with Curt, 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays . Assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required.
Hearing Wellness, 10:30 am., Second Wednesdays of the month, — meets as a group with new focus each month.
Balance in motion, 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Groove Fitness Video, 9:30 a.m., Mondays. Get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Monthly Book Club, 1 p.m., last Tuesday of each month. Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned New members welcome!
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Armenian picnic
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe will hold its annual Armenian picnic Sunday, Aug. 27, from noon to 5 p.m. The church is at 1280 Boston Road in Haverhill.
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh and chicken kebab; kheyma, a vegetarian plate; and beverages. Also, a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air-conditioned hall. Bring lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given. For more information, visit hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call 978-372-9227.
Comedy Show
Tickets are available for the annual Gloucester Rotary Comedy Night, featuring Carolyn Plummer, Jim Colliton, Jimmy Cash, and Boston’s Dave Rattigan on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available from Ruth Pino (ruth@ruthpino.com, 978-764-6710.) Get them now, this event is a perennial sell-out. Visit www.scampscomedy.com.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Schooner Fest at Beauport
Gloucester’s historical design and architectural showcase on the sea, Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., will host two special Schooner Festival events for the public. Both require registration, and tickets are available for purchase as noted below. Call 978-283-0800 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., Fireworks evening — Watch Gloucester’s annual Schooner Festival Fireworks from the seaside terrace and lawn. Treat yourself to abridged tour as house and harbor transform at night. Bring blankets, chairs, pack a picnic, and mosquito spray. Candles and sparklers prohibited. Adults and children 12+ only, please. Space is limited, so registration is required; $35/person; $25 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/schooner-fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 3, starting 10 a.m., Schooner Festival Parade of Sail — Picnic on the seaside terrace with great views of the Schooner Festival’s Parade of Sail as it proceeds to Eastern Point Light breakwater to begin the Mayor’s Race for the Esperanto Cup. Pack a picnic, bring chairs and/or blankets, sunscreen, sunhat. The house is not open for tours during this event. Space is limited. $25/person; $15 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/parade-of-sail.
Prose and poetry
In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society presents “From Rocky Neck to Lane’s Cove: Gloucester Neighborhoods on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., free, at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. George Sibley will introduce readings about Gloucester from the works of Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland, Benjamin Anastas, Mary John Boylan, Henry Ferrini, Ken Riaf, and Ben Wildrick will read short passages about Rocky Neck, the Fort, the Cut, Stage Fort Park, Governor’s Hill, and Lane’s Cove. The readings will follow a guided Rocky Neck walk at 6 p.m. Friday kicks off the Bayliss Society’s weekend “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson” honoring the five writers. For more information and to register in advance (required) visit www.jonathanbayliss.org/walkinggloucester.
Gloucester Literary Festival
Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland will be honored throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 to 10 in a program of short talks, readings, guided walks, slideshows, and a harbor tour. In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society and other organizational partners present “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson.” Events include guided walks in several Gloucester neighborhoods, talks at the Lanesville Community Center and Cape Ann Museum, and a boat tour of the harbor focusing on sites important to these writers. All are welcome; advance registration required. For full details and to register for any of the events, visit jonathanbayliss.org/WalkingGloucester.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Games People Play, 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, board game time. Laid-back afternoon for adults. Name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Babies and Books, 10 a.m. Thursdays, introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room.
Harvard Law School Legal Services Center On Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
We Craft!, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Free Play for ages 0 to 5, 10 a.m. on Mondays, with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
LEGOs and Crafting, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays, in the air-conditioned Brenner Room with the library’s LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Preschoolers’ Storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Essex Regional Social Worker Open Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with Jessie Palm, Social Worker, in the Trustees Room. All welcome to seek support, information or resource referrals in a confidential setting. No appointment necessary.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee, 2 p.m. on Tuesday, in Brenner Room.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 4:15 p.m., Kids’ Summer Film Fun — in the Brenner Room, American fantasy comedy film based on a Roald Dahl book about a young girl who discovers her own special power. No registration required, just show up and enjoy.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Zero Waste Kids: Birthdays, Lunches, etc, — with Sarah Robertson-Barnes on Zoom. Make children’s birthday parties and school lunches eco-friendly, low waste, more sustainable. All ages welcome! Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday, Aug. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Notable Fiction Book Club — monthly in the Brenner Room, now discussing “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Copies available at circulation desk in the weeks before the meeting. For more info, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Aug. 28, 3 to 4:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 to 8:30 p.m., practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Youth Group — in the Trustees Room. Registration required at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., ESOL Intermediate Reading and Discussion Class— on Zoom. Eeach week, we will read aloud a news article or short story, review new vocabulary, discuss content. Current Massachusetts residency required. Email: literacyservices@bpl.org or call: 617-859-2446 to register.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2 to 3:15 p.m., Online adult ESOL English Conversation Group— practice speaking English, led by librarian at Boston Library. Requires basic Enlish language skills. The class requires basic English speaking skills; current Massachusetts residency. Registration required at: literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 4 p.m., first meeting of virtual Rainbow Book Club— an LGBTQIA book club for teens 13-18! Cohosted on Zoom by MA libraries to generate discussion. This month, “The Sunbearer Trials” by Aiden Thomas. Register
Vendors needed
Vendors are needed for The FinnFunn Marketplace on Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gloucester High School gym, being hosted by the Cape Ann Finns with Gloucester 400+. A variety of vendors including those who offer Nordic-inspired goods are being sought; spaces are $35 each and table rental is $25. Apply by Oct. 1. The FinnFunn Marketplace takes place during the 31st Annual FinnFunn New England Weekend (finnfunn.org). Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or call 202-420-8548 for an application.
AGH art at CAM
Since its opening in 1897, Addison Gilbert Hospital has amassed over 300 works in its extensive and impressive art collection, including oil paintings, watercolors and prints. A selection of these are on view at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), through Oct. 8. Most artists featured have worked on Cape Ann during the 20th century. Several on view in the Janet & William Ellery James Center include Alice Beach Winter (1877-1968); Louise Upton Brumback (1867-1929), Bertha Peyton (1871-1947), Vera Andrus (1895-1979), a printmaker, painter and book illustrator. There are also works by Annisquam watercolorist Harry Gage (1887-1982), who served as chair of the Cape Ann Arts Council. Historic artifacts and photographs from the hospital are also featured at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., off Grant Circle, open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
Nordic Marketplace
Local and regional merchants invite the public to the free FinnFunn Marketplace to be held in the Gloucester High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy live music as you browse a variety of goods, including Nordic items, and catch up with old friends and new. The marketplace or Finnish tori is part of the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend — Cape Ann (finnfunn.org) hosted by the Cape Ann Finns partnered with Gloucester 400+ which spotlights Gloucester’s ethnic groups as shapers of Gloucester over time. Questions and vendor inquiries? Call 202-420-8548.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, trip to The Old Manse in Concord — 1770 home of patriot minister William Emerson, a National Historic Landmark, and center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above
Friday, Sept. 1, trip to Salem Willows — Chop Suey sandwiches, ice cream at Hobbs. Popcorn, taffy, Clam Shack, arcade. The van will start picking up seniors at 11:00 a.m. Return is expected around 2:00 p.m. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, learn all about pizza from South Shore Bar Pizza — Sample pizza at free event at the Congregational Chapel. 11:30 am. Transportation available. Register as above.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders, Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., registration required.
Art Adventures for ages 0-8 with caregiver, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, =with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Rosey the Raccoon lottery on Mondays— Spot Rosey in an Essex business visible from the street. Call, email or stop in to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Stories, songs and rhymes Wednesdays for ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, 9 a.m. ; and preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver, at 10 a.m. Register at www.essexpl.org
Read to Jackson the black Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wonderbooks! New for kids — Great selection of audio sing-along and print bound picture books for literacy and fun! And don’t forget educational tablets.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann is now running now at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Sail races
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting Thursday Night Sailing Races, which are free and open to the public, through Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond’s Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. Races are typically one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Walk challenge
Registration is now open for Rockport and Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, their respective Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.