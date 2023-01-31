Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime— with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For pre-schoolers with caregivers.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee, 2 p.m., 1984 classic with Ralph Macchio — in the Brenner Room. A young man is taught how to defend himself against bullies by Pat Morita.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.. Play to Learn Playgroup – Note: new time for group to meet in person in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., Chaco & Aztec: The Center of the World — via Zoom. Explore the largest man-made structures in North America (up until the mid-1800s), examine the mysteries of the Chaco roads and explore the solar and lunar alignments built into these monumental structures. Must register as above for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Feb.1, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Statewide Zoom Networking Group for 50+ — for The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group. Presentation and hands-on workshop for career transition. Guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network, and 1-on-1 coaching. Must register as above for Zoom link.
Wednesday afternoons, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30 p.m., Aeschylus and Euripides — in the Trustees Room. Two Greek Tragedians With Very Different Worldviews. Read Aeschylus’ trilogy The Oresteia, and conclude with Euripides’ play Iphigenia at Taurus. See how very relevant both are to today’s world. This in-person class is limited to 10. Masks a must and registration is required for 6 weekly classes to follow.
Wednesday, Feb.1, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons— New day and new time!, in the Trustees Room. Roleplaying storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery driven by imagination. Registration required as above.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.. Current Events Discussion Group — in the Trustees Room to discuss topics of interest. Registered participants who cannot attend must email dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org at least 1 hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. , Diners, Drive-ins, and Caribou Drives: Paleo Indians at Bull Brook — on Zoom Explore Massachusetts’ site in Ipswich, one of the largest and seemingly most spatially organized Paleoindian sites in North America. Registration required as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. Musical Morning with Miss Kristy— in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0 to 5 with caregiver; followed by 30 minutes of play in the children’s room. Regidtration required as above.
Saturdays, ‘We Craft!’ 10 a.m. — craft materials provided at the craft table in the Children’s Room. No registration.
Saturdays, ‘Ask an Organizer,’ 11 a.m. — in the Brenner Room for a kids and caregivers program or at 3 p.m. for an adults, With home organizer Danielle Nichols.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 2 and 16, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Monday, Feb. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., Challenges of a Debut Author— with Chelsea Banning on Zoom. author of “Of Crown and Legends.”. The highs and lows and learning curves of this first-time author and librarian in conversation with other debut authors. Register for Zoom link at:
Feb. 6 to 10, Valentine card-crafting kits for children available for pick-up— card crafting station available Saturday, Feb. 11. 2 cards, envelopes and stamps. reserve your kit at pick-up it up curbside.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room— themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com, or call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown — second Saturday of every month with recipes from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan Wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole, and slow cooker” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen. Sign up for a recipe online and bring your dish on Saturday, Feb. 11, with utensils needed.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 5 p.m, Hearthside Book Group— to discuss ‘The Sweetness of Water’ by Nathan Harris. at the library or on Zoom. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for more information. Copies at the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
Wednesday, Feb. 15. 7 to 8 p.m., Abolition’s Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies — in Antebellum Massachusetts. The distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism and how its successes and failures can inform contemporary feminist organizing.
Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Group meets monthly at the library. Book copies available at the front desk for reading a month prior. February we will read and discuss “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.
Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender.