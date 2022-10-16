Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Question 1
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will host a forum on Ballot Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, to be held Thursday, Oct 20. The free, public event will be at in the community room at the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., from 7 to 8 p.m.
Essex Clamfest
ESSEX — The 38th annual Essex ClamFest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, off Shepard Memorial Drive, behind Essex Town Hall. The highlight of the day is the Chowder Tasting Competition, but there is a great variety of activities, including arts and crafts vendors, live music by Unchartered Watahs and Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan, and food vendors 5-star Phresh Food, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Nana’s Fried Dough, The Eclectic Clam and The Lion’s Club. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.
Hearthside Book Group
MANCHESTER — Join fellow readers at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., or on Zoom to discuss “French Braid” by Anne Tyler on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 to 5 p.m. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.